Food Lion Feeds – and Then Some

Wrapping up its most recent grant cycle, Food Lion announced that its charitable arm has doled out more than $775,000 in grants to 294 nonprofit organizations across its multi-state footprint. This time around, the Food Lion Feeds Charitable Foundation – a 501(c)(3) organization run by a volunteer board – donated 83% more grants than during the previous cycle in the fall.

The increase in donations reflects the company’s prioritization of improving food security and providing nutritional education to local communities, said company leaders. “We are proud to support our community partners, who are seeing an increase in the number of neighbors needing food assistance,” remarked Adam Bass, president of Food Lion Feeds Charitable Foundation. “For our neighbors, some basic necessities are overwhelming, and these agencies are doing everything they can to serve a critical need for hundreds of hungry communities. Through the Food Lion Feeds Charitable Foundation, we are grateful to partner with our nonprofit organizations who continue to make a difference in the towns and cities we serve.”

Organizations benefiting from the latest grants include Feeding America, which received $165,000 from Food Lion Feeds for its work in supporting child hunger programs. The nearly 300 other grant recipients range from local food banks and pantries to Boys & Girls Clubs to ministry-based outreach initiatives.

According to information from Food Lion, the Foundation has given more than $16 million to nonprofit causes since it was formed in 2001. The Foundation also has contributed to Food Lion Feeds’ work in providing meals, aiding in disaster relief efforts and supporting the retailer’s food rescue program, among other activities.

The deadline for submission for the next round of grants is Sept. 15. Nonprofits can apply if they are affiliated with Feeding America or the United Way.

Salisbury, N.C.-based Food Lion has more than 1,100 stores in 10 Southeastern and Mid-Atlantic states, and employs more than 82,000 associates. Its parent company, Ahold Delhaize USA, a division of Zaandam, Netherlands-based Ahold Delhaize is No. 10 on The PG 100, Progressive Grocer’s 2022 list of the top food and consumables retailers in North America.