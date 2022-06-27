Advertisement
06/27/2022

Food Lion Set to Expand Presence in North Carolina

New Charlotte-area store will open June 29
Food Lion NC
Food Lion's newest store is located in the Wesley Chapel neighborhood of Charlotte, N.C.

Food Lion is bringing a new store to the Wesley Chapel neighborhood of Charlotte, N.C., this week, with a ribbon-cutting ceremony set for June 29. Customers attending the grand opening will have the opportunity to sample products, and the first 100 customers in line will be given a mystery gift card valued up to $200, a commemorative apron and a reusable bag.

Located at 5939 Weddington Road, the store will feature fresh sushi, in-store fresh-cut fruit and a variety of affordable grab-and-go options, as well as several organic, gluten-free and plant-based items. Local offerings will include craft beers from local breweries, premium pimento cheese made by Trade & Tryon and local produce from Patterson Farms in China Grove, N.C., and more.

“I’m so excited to open this new location in the town I call home,” said Micheal Brigman, store manager of the new location. “My family moved to Monroe when my dad retired from the Army after 22 years. I graduated from Sun Valley High School, and my three kids have all attended schools in this area too. I’m looking forward to serving our community with a store that’s clean, well-stocked and competitively priced.”

The location will also offer self-checkout lanes and the Food Lion To Go grocery pickup service. The building itself will have energy-efficient LED overhead lighting in line with Food Lion’s overall commitment to sustainability. Further, the grocer has donated $2,500 to the Second Harvest Food Bank of Metrolina through its Food Lion Feeds hunger-relief initiative. 

Salisbury, N.C.-based Food Lion has more than 1,100 stores in 10 Southeastern and Mid-Atlantic states, and employs more than 82,000 associates. Its parent company, Ahold Delhaize USA, a division of Zaandam, Netherlands-based Ahold Delhaize is No. 10 on The PG 100, Progressive Grocer’s 2022 list of the top food and consumables retailers in North America.

