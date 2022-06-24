Food Lion Bestows 7th Annual Feedys Awards

Food Lion recently honored food banks, volunteers, community leaders and associates at the grocer’s seventh annual Food Lion Feeds Feedys Awards. The event recognized those who provide meals, resources, education and hope to those experiencing food insecurity in the communities Food Lion serves.

“One of Food Lion Feeds’ visions is a world where no one is hungry or must choose between dinner and rent or gas and groceries – where we all pull together to set families up for success in life,” noted Kevin Durkee, manager of Food Lion Feeds. “Each individual and organization honored navigated challenges, embraced uncertainty and allowed it to propel them forward. They went above and beyond to support the unique needs of our neighbors, and it’s important to us that we honor and appreciate these incredible partners.”

The 2022 Feedys Awards Winners

The Food King Award

Second Harvest Food Bank of Metrolina, Charlotte, N.C.

This award honors a food bank that demonstrates outstanding commitment through financial support, innovation, encouragement and motivation for others to take leadership roles in hunger-relief programming and community involvement.

The Lion Heart Award

Rachel Ayers, Executive Director of Helping and Healing Hearts, Smithfield, N.C.

This award recognizes an individual who demonstrates outstanding skills in coordinating and motivating groups of donors and volunteers for hunger-relief projects for the benefit of Food Lion Feeds and its partner food banks.

The Grand Lion Award

Shuman Farms Produce, Reidsville, Ga.

This award is presented to a Food Lion supplier that demonstrates outstanding commitment to partnering with and participating in Food Lion Feeds hunger relief projects.

The Lion Pride Award

Joyce Herbin, Regional Recruiting Specialist, Elizabeth City, N.C.

This award honors a Food Lion associate who demonstrates outstanding skills in coordinating and motivating store associates and volunteers for hunger relief projects for the benefit of Food Lion Feeds and its partner food banks.

The Store that Roars Award

Food Lion, Apex, N.C.

This award honors a Food Lion store that demonstrates outstanding skills in coordinating and motivating store associates, customers and volunteers to participate in hunger-relief projects for the benefit of Food Lion Feeds and its partner food banks.

The Silver Plate Award

Peggy Dooley-Isley, Community Relations Specialist, Salisbury, N.C.

Dooley-Isley, a Food Lion associate who retired in May, was recognized for her 37 years serving Food Lion communities.

Through Food Lion Feeds, Food Lion’s hunger relief platform, the grocer has donated more than 900 million meals to individuals and families since 2014, and has committed to donate 1.5 billion meals by 2025.

Salisbury, N.C.-based Food Lion has more than 1,100 stores in 10 Southeastern and Mid-Atlantic states, and employs more than 82,000 associates. Its parent company, Ahold Delhaize USA, a division of Zaandam, Netherlands-based Ahold Delhaize is No. 10 on The PG 100, Progressive Grocer’s 2022 list of the top food and consumables retailers in North America.