Kroger Health Taps QB Joe Burrow as Brand Ambassador

The Kroger Co.’s healthcare division has partnered with Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow. The football star will act as a brand ambassador and help promote Kroger Health initiatives.

Burrow is a native of southeast Ohio, won the Heisman Trophy as college football's top playerand joined the Bengals in 2020. During the 2021 NFL season, Burrow helped the Bengals win the AFC Championship and an appearance in the Super Bowl.

After winning the Heisman Trophy, Burrow used his platform to spotlight the poverty and hunger in southeast Ohio. As such, the area’s Athens County Food Pantry received record donations and the Joe Burrow Hunger Relief Fund was created. The fund has amassed more than $1.3 million and represents Burrow's efforts to end food insecurity.

"As an athlete, I know the value of good nutrition and a healthy lifestyle," said Burrow. "I am honored to work together with Kroger to encourage families to make changes in their daily lives that can lead to healthier lifestyles, while also increasing access to nutritious foods for underserved communities. I look forward to sharing these important messages to Bengals Nation."

According to Kroger, Burrow’s commitment aligns well with its ongoing Zero Hunger | Zero Waste initiative that aims to end food insecurity and waste in the communities Kroger serves by 2025.

"At Kroger, Our Purpose is to Feed the Human Spirit and our vision is to help people live healthier lives," said Colleen Lindholz, president of Kroger Health. "With Joe's commitment to ending hunger in his home area of southeast Ohio, this is a natural collaboration for us and will help to improve the health and wellness of thousands in our communities. We are thrilled to have Joe as a member of our Kroger Health team and applaud his support and commitment to our Cincinnati community. Together we can continue our shared commitment to promote and support healthier lifestyles."

Kroger Health, the healthcare division of The Kroger Co., is one of America's leading retail healthcare organizations, with over 2,200 pharmacies and 220 clinics in 35 states. Serving 60 million households annually nationwide through a digital shopping experience, and almost 2,800 retail food stores under a variety of banner names, Cincinnati-based Kroger is No. 4 on The PG 100, Progressive Grocer’s 2022 list of the top food and consumables retailers in North America.