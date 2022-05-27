Kroger Bestows $1M Grant on Asian American Foundation

The Kroger Co. Foundation's Racial Equity Fund has revealed a $1 million grant to The Asian American Foundation (TAAF), whose undertaking strongly aligns with the goals set forth in Kroger's Framework for Action: Diversity, Equity & Inclusion.

Established in May 2021, TAAF is committed to serving Asian American Pacific Islander (AAPI) communities by building the infrastructure needed to improve AAPI advocacy, power and representation. TAAF seeks to help fill critical gaps of support for AAPIs, as less than 0.5% of charitable giving from foundations goes to AAPI communities. TAAF wants to help be a catalyst for changing that history of underinvestment, and the organization is focused on a number of strategic priority areas. These include combating anti-AAPI hate, as well as focusing on education, narrative change, cross-racial solidarity and unlocking more resources for AAPI communities.

"TAAF's work is in lockstep with the Kroger Foundation's commitment to build more equitable, inclusive communities," said Keith Dailey, president of The Kroger Co. Foundation and Kroger's group VP of corporate affairs. "The Kroger Foundation is proud to stand with TAAF in its mission to end the cycle of hate and create belonging in the AAPI community, and to increase awareness around anti-Asian bias, harassment and violence. Our foundation is proud to play a small role in advancing their efforts."

The contribution was celebrated at an event sponsored by Kroger's Asian Associate Resource Group to honor AAPI Heritage Month, featuring Kroger Board Director Secretary Elaine Chao.

In 2021, as part of Kroger's Framework for Action: Diversity, Equity & Inclusion, Kroger allocated $5 million to The Kroger Co. Foundation to establish a new Racial Equity Fund with the vision of creating more equitable communities. In 2022, the company contributed an additional $5 million to the fund to further advance race equity in America.

Meanwhile, the foundation has also committed to support the victims, families and others affected by the mass shooting in Uvalde, Texas.

The foundation pledged $200,000 to the Community Foundation of Texas Hill Country Uvalde Strong Fund for the Ross Elementary School victims and their families. Kroger Delivery is also partnering with a longtime community partner, the San Antonio Food Bank, to donate approximately $100,000 in nonperishable food items, in addition to other products through the food bank’s summer program. Together, the food bank and Kroger will ensure Uvalde families affected by the mass shooting will receive food deliveries to support them during their time of grief. Additionally, Kroger customers throughout Texas can support the Uvalde community through in-store purchases.

Serving 60 million households annually nationwide through a digital shopping experience, and almost 2,800 retail food stores under a variety of banner names, Cincinnati-based Kroger is No. 4 on The PG 100, Progressive Grocer’s 2022 list of the top food and consumables retailers in North America.