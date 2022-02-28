Kroger Invests $1.1M in Racial Equity Efforts

The Kroger Co. Foundation is advancing its diversity, equity and inclusion commitment with two new initiatives. Representing a $1.1 million investment by the foundation’s Racial Equity Fund, the efforts include a Changemaker grant and a Next Generation scholarship.

According to company information, the $600,000 Changemaker grant will help build Black wealth and improve racial health equity in Ohio through a partnership with groups including The Urban League of Greater Southwestern Ohio, The National Underground Railroad Freedom Center, and FundNOIRE. "The Racial Equity Fund Changemaker grant supports Kroger's commitment to invest not only in new and innovative strategies to build and sustain Black wealth but also strengthen long-standing partnerships with local institutions to advance health and social equity," said Keith Dailey, president of The Kroger Co. Foundation and group VP of corporate affairs for Kroger. "Kroger is proud to support the work these organizations are doing to uplift and inspire true change throughout Ohio."

The Next Generation Scholarship program is another beneficiary of the Foundation’s latest DEI commitment. The $500,000 investment will promote access to higher education for graduating seniors of Booker T. Washington High School who want to attend LeMoyner-Owen College next fall. The college is part of the network of Historically Black Colleges and Universities (HBCUs) and the Women’s Foundation for a Greater Memphis.

"Kroger's Framework for Action features actionable goals we want to implement to achieve success in our workplace and the communities we serve," reported Teresa Dickerson, corporate affairs leader for the Kroger Delta division. "Through the Next Generation scholarship program, we're thrilled to uplift and invest in local students and support LeMoyne-Owen College – the only HBCU in Memphis – and the Women's Foundation for a Greater Memphis."

Serving 60 million households annually nationwide through a digital shopping experience, and almost 2,800 retail food stores under a variety of banner names, Cincinnati-based Kroger is No. 3 on The PG 100, Progressive Grocer’s 2021 list of the top food and consumables retailers in North America.