Kroger Zero Hunger | Zero Waste Foundation Funding Food Waste Research

With an estimated one-third or more of U.S. food waste happening in households, The Kroger Co. Zero Hunger | Zero Waste Foundationhas teamed up with theFoundation for Food & Agriculture Research (FFAR) to launch the Food Waste Challenge to develop an original methodology for quantitative measurement of food waste generated in U.S. households. Objective, quantitative measurements would provide an accurate picture of the sources of food waste and enhance efforts to reduce it across the food system, according to the foundations.

“To even begin the process of reducing food waste in U.S. homes, we must first understand the scale of the problem,” said Lucyna Kurtyka, senior scientific program director at Washington, D.C.-based FFAR. “For this reason, an accurate and standardized household food waste measurement is critical to reducing food waste at the consumer level.”

The Food Waste Challenge will prioritize innovative projects that measure household food waste and encourage collaboration among researchers and practitioners across various sectors and disciplines. Measurement methodologies will consider potential barriers to broad adoption of the proposed methodology, and approaches for overcoming those barriers. Applications must also feature a pilot study to validate the method and identify stakeholders for implementing and analyzing measurements, among other requirements.

“It’s exciting to see so many dedicated entrepreneurs and innovators working to prevent food loss and waste today,” said Denise Osterhues, president of The Kroger Co. Zero Hunger | Zero Waste Foundation, and Kroger’s senior director of sustainability and social impact. “The first step to combating food waste is understanding the scale of the issue, which the Food Waste Challenge aims to illuminate. Through The Zero Hunger | Zero Waste Foundation’s Innovation Fund, we help connect these innovators with resources to help them succeed and to advance positive changes for people and our planet.”

Applications are due July 13. Each grantee may receive up to $1 million.

Founded in 2018, The Kroger Co. Zero Hunger | Zero Waste Foundation is a 501(c)(3) public charity formed to support initiatives that create communities free of hunger and waste.

