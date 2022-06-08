Kroger Kicks Off Delivery In South Florida

While it lacks a strong physical presence in the Sunshine State, The Kroger Co. is now delivering its products to customers in South Florida. Deliveries will be made possible by a 60,000-square-foot spoke facility in Miami, in collaboration with a fulfillment center in Groveland that will serve as a last-mile cross-dock location.

"We're thrilled to introduce customers to Kroger Delivery in South Florida," said Andrea Colby, e-commerce corporate affairs and communications manager at Kroger. "We offer customers a more convenient option to access fresh food and grocery items. Kroger Delivery is an easy, seamless way to order groceries, have them arrive in refrigerated vans, delivered to your door by professional, uniformed associates all based on your demanding schedule."

Through its hub-and-spoke delivery network, Kroger now serves customers in Central Florida, Tampa, Jacksonville and South Florida. The company’s Ocado-powered fulfillment centers utilize artificial intelligence, advanced robotics and automation to bring Kroger products to those who couldn’t traditionally access them. Refrigerated delivery vans, which travel up to 90 miles from the facilities, cover the last mile.

The Miami fulfillment center will bring about 200 new jobs to the area in logistics, human resources and transportation.

"We are thrilled to welcome Kroger Delivery to Miami-Dade County as they expand their Florida footprint," said James Kohnstamm, EVP of the Miami-Dade Beacon Council. "The 60,000 square-foot high-tech distribution center will bring 200 new jobs to Opa Locka and adjacent communities.

“This state-of-the-art facility is another example of how two of our key industries – trade and logistics, and technology – intersect to deliver, innovative seamless solutions that support business growth,” Kohnstamm continued. “The strength of our ecosystem coupled with the infrastructure to support the needs of on-demand grocery delivery make Miami-Dade a natural fit for Kroger's expanding e-commerce delivery service."

Kroger currently runs additional fulfillment centers in Monroe, Ohio; Groveland, Fla.; Forest Park, Ga.; and Dallas. Additional centers are slated for California; Frederick, Md.; Phoenix; Pleasant Prairie, Wis.; Romulus, Mich.; Cleveland; Charlotte, N.C.; and the Northeast.

Serving 60 million households annually nationwide through a digital shopping experience, and almost 2,800 retail food stores under a variety of banner names, Cincinnati-based Kroger is No. 4 on The PG 100, Progressive Grocer’s 2022 list of the top food and consumables retailers in North America.