Kroger Farmers Market Launches in Atlanta

With farmers market season in full swing across much of the country, The Kroger Co. is meeting shopper interest in locally sourced fresh foods with a new digital farmers market. Launched in Atlanta with partner Market Wagon, the platform will provide shoppers with a wide variety of goods from local vendors.

Delivery-only items include fresh produce and artisan-style offerings from nearby farmers, bakers and food entrepreneurs. The 1,150-plus offerings on the Kroger Farmers Market are exclusive to the service and are not yet available at Kroger’s physical stores, the company reported.

"Kroger's new digital farmers market pilot is part of the evolution of our rapidly growing and innovative e-commerce business," explained Felix Turner, Kroger’s corporate affairs manager for the grocer's Atlanta division. "This partnership reinforces the importance of buying local to customers, powered by modern, cost-effective, and efficient last-mile solutions. We're excited to launch this service in partnership with Market Wagon across Atlanta.”

Added Nick Carter, Market Wagon’s co-founder and CEO: “Our mission is to enable food producers to thrive in their local market, and I am excited to partner with Kroger to carry it out together. This partnership is a tremendous opportunity for the farmers and food producers we serve in the Atlanta area.”

Consumers who live within a 60-mile radius across the Atlanta metro area can see if they are eligible for delivery by logging onto marketwagon.com/kroger. The service area encompasses 28 counties.

As the program kicks off, delivery is available on Tuesdays and Fridays.

This is the latest example of Kroger’s initiatives in the digital space. The retailer recently announced that it is opening a new customer fulfillment center in Ohio and aims to open 17 more such warehouses by 2023 for e-commerce.

Serving 60 million households annually nationwide through a digital shopping experience, and almost 2,800 retail food stores under a variety of banner names, Cincinnati-based Kroger is No. 4 on The PG 100, Progressive Grocer’s 2022 list of the top food and consumables retailers in North America.