Meijer Supports Hunger Relief With $2M Donation

A $6 million advancement campaign being undertaken by Feeding America West Michigan has been bolstered by a $2 million donation from Meijer, Inc. The hunger relief organization will use the funds to help relocate its headquarters and distribution center.

“Feeding America West Michigan is a longtime partner of Meijer because every day, they support our mission to feed our neighbors facing hunger,” said Meijer President and CEO Rick Keyes. “It means so much to us to be able to help them as they launch this campaign to better meet the community’s needs and expand their vital work.”

In an effort to better serve its 40-county area, the organization has acquired a larger facility that will eventually become its new home. With additional funds, Feeding America West Michigan will be able to transform the new warehouse into a food bank, expand food rescue and programs for children and seniors, and also increase equity of service through community partnerships.

“I am overwhelmed by the amazing support Meijer provides,” said the food bank’s President and CEO Kenneth Estelle. “Meijer has supported our work for more than 30 years. They provide millions of pounds of food, donate semi-trucks and give generous financial gifts like this one. Their clear commitment to our community has helped many of our neighbors during hard times. I am proud and honored to have a partner like Meijer working alongside us to ensure neighbors facing hunger can access the food they need to thrive.”

The Nourish Tomorrow campaign has raised $4.7 million thus far, which is 78% of the total $6 million campaign goal.

Grand Rapids, Mich.-based Meijer operates more than 258 supercenters and grocery stores throughout Michigan, Ohio, Indiana, Illinois, Kentucky and Wisconsin. The company is No. 20 on The PG 100, Progressive Grocer’s 2022 list of the top food retailers in North America.