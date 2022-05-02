Meijer Continues Growth Streak With 2 New Store Openings

Just weeks after announcing a mid-May opening date for new supercenters in Michigan and Indiana, Meijer has cut the ribbon on two more new locations in Northeast Ohio. The supercenters measure 155,000 square feet and are located in Brunswick and Canton’s Jackson Township.

Features at each location include Shop & Scan checkout and an expanded area for home delivery and pickup services, as well as a pharmacy and general merchandise ranging from 200 pet toy varieties and 500 dog and cat food options to on-trend women’s clothing and baby needs.

“These new stores are centered around convenience for the customer and reinforce our ongoing commitment to serving the needs of families at a time when everyone is looking for more convenience and flexibility to how, when and where they shop,” said Executive Chairman Hank Meijer. “If we’re just another retailer in the community, we’re not doing our job right. We look forward to providing customers of Brunswick and Canton with a store that offers state-of-the-art solutions for their shopping needs.”

Since opening its first store in the Columbus area in 1981, Meijer has invested heavily in Ohio, most recently building seven supercenters in the Greater Cleveland, Akron and Youngstown areas.

Prior to opening its latest supercenters, Meijer made several donations to the local communities. The Brunswick store donated $20,000 to the local school district in support of its Inclusive Playground project and $5,000 to the Trike and Bike benefitting a series of community bike rides that provide children the opportunity to help support pediatric cancer research.

The Jackson Township store donated $5,000 to the Stark County Diaper Bank, $10,000 to the Jackson Township School District for an art program and $10,000 to Jackson Township for bleachers or a scoreboard at a park directly behind the new store.

The retailer also supported the nearby Cleveland Clinic with mobile health units and has become a partner of local sports teams including the NBA’s Cleveland Cavaliers and the Cleveland Guardians baseball team.

In addition to the new supercenters in Fort Wayne, Ind., and West Branch, Mich., work is underway on a new smaller-format store at a mixed-use development in Cleveland.

Grand Rapids, Mich.-based Meijer operates more than 260 supercenters and grocery stores throughout Michigan, Ohio, Indiana, Illinois, Kentucky and Wisconsin. The company is No. 18 on The PG 100, Progressive Grocer’s 2021 list of the top food retailers in North America.