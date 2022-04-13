Meijer Sets Opening Date for 2 Supercenters

May 12 is shaping up to be a big day at Meijer, which is planning grand openings for two new supercenters on that date. One location will welcome shoppers in West Branch, Mich., and the other will open its doors in Fort Wayne, Ind.

Both stores span 155,000 square feet and carry the retailer’s typical assortment of grocery, fresh produce, bakery, meat and deli items, apparel, electronics, toys and sporting goods. The West Branch and Fort Wayne locations also include in-store pharmacies, floral departments and garden centers that will open at a prime planting and gardening time in the Midwest. Adjacent Meijer Express gas stations will begin business in both areas on April 14.

To commemorate the debut of the supercenters, Meijer is planning promotions and activities in the respective communities. Deals will extend after the grand opening, too, according to company information.

Meijer continues to staff up for the supercenters. The company is hiring for full-time and part-time hourly positions at both stores.

“Local residents and new customers have been incredibly welcoming every time we open a store in Fort Wayne,” said Maureen Mitchell, regional VP at Meijer.

"Over the last two years, our store teams have helped families meet unprecedented challenges by providing fresh grocery options and supporting their pharmacy needs, so we look forward to opening the doors for our new neighbors in West Branch," added Jason Beauch, a regional VP who covers the Michigan area.

Meijer has been on the march in early 2022. Two other supercenters in the northeastern Ohio towns of Brunswick and Canton will have their grand openings on April 28, while work is underway on a new smaller-format store at a mixed-use development in Cleveland.

Grand Rapids, Mich.-based Meijer operates more than 258 supercenters and grocery stores throughout Michigan, Ohio, Indiana, Illinois, Kentucky and Wisconsin. The company is No. 18 on The PG 100, Progressive Grocer’s 2021 list of the top food retailers in North America.