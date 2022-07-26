Food Lion Supports Meals on Wheels, Local Seniors

Food Lion Feeds is supporting senior nutrition and hunger-relief initiatives in 13 communities through a $450,000 donation to Meals on Wheels America. The organization also donated $50,000 earlier this year in recognition of the 50th anniversary of the Older Americans Act Nutrition Program.

“These meals will immediately impact seniors’ lives and have a lasting result for the organizations at a time when the high demand for Meals on Wheels remains steady,” said Kevin Durkee, manager of Food Lion Feeds. “Through this partnership with Meals on Wheels America and these community-based programs, we will make a tangible impact to serve our aging neighbors in the towns and cities we serve. No senior should have to worry about where their next meal will come from.”

The funds will directly benefit seniors who need proper nutrition and those with a variety of chronic health conditions and other needs, while also helping local programs expand their operations. The 13 programs are located throughout Food Lion’s service area in North Carolina, South Carolina, Georgia, Virginia and Maryland.

“Across the 13 grantee programs, funds will be spent to build capacity through kitchen equipment, as well as marketing and outreach to seniors in hard-to-reach and underserved rural and immigrant communities, sustaining and expanding current meal delivery services, and ensuring future sustainability through staffing and technological investments,” said Uche Akobundu, senior director, nutrition strategy at Meals on Wheels America. “We’re incredibly grateful to Food Lion Feeds for its dedication to our mission and philanthropic commitment to our nation’s seniors.”

Food Lion recently wrapped up its most recent grant cycle, announcing that its charitable arm has donated more than $775,000 in grants to 294 nonprofit organizations across its multi-state footprint. That represents 83% more grants than during the previous cycle in the fall.

According to information from Food Lion, its foundation has given more than $16 million to nonprofit causes since it was formed in 2001. The Foundation also has contributed to Food Lion Feeds’ work in providing meals, aiding in disaster relief efforts and supporting the retailer’s food rescue program, among other activities.

Salisbury, N.C.-based Food Lion has more than 1,100 stores in 10 Southeastern and Mid-Atlantic states, and employs more than 82,000 associates. Its parent company, Ahold Delhaize USA, a division of Zaandam, Netherlands-based Ahold Delhaize is No. 10 on The PG 100, Progressive Grocer’s 2022 list of the top food and consumables retailers in North America.