Food Lion Bestows 8th Annual Feedys Awards

Food Lion Feeds paid tribute to a group of food banks, volunteers, community leaders and associates at the eighth annual Food Lion Feeds Feedys Awards this month. The event celebrates and recognizes individuals and partners who demonstrate commitment and dedication to help their food-insecure neighbors.

“We at Food Lion Feeds envision a world where no one goes hungry, where families do not have to choose between dinner and rent or gas and groceries, and where everyone works together to nourish families and set them up for success,” said Kevin Durkee, manager of Food Lion Feeds. “Despite each individual and organization’s challenges, they persevere and embrace uncertainty to nourish our neighbors. As a result of their tireless work and leadership, we recognize and honor their exceptional partnership and compassionate efforts.”

[Read More: “Food Lion Stores Undergo Major Renovations in North Carolina”]

The following individuals and organizations were honored for their contributions:

The Food King Feeding Partner Award – Downtown Cooperative Church Ministries, Augusta, Ga.: This award recognizes a food bank that shows outstanding commitment through financial support, innovation, encouragement and motivation for others to take leadership roles in hunger relief programming and community involvement. Downtown Cooperative Church Ministries (DCCM) teams with 12 churches to address food insecurity. In 2022, DCCM distributed nearly 200,000 pounds of food to more than 5,700 individuals.

The Lion Heart Volunteer Award – V.O. Dobbins Jr., Volunteer Leader, Central Baptist Church Food Ministry, Kingsport, Tenn.: This award recognizes an individual who shows outstanding skills in coordinating and motivating groups of donors and volunteers for hunger-relief projects for the benefit of Food Lion Feeds and its partner food banks. The ministry of V.O. Dobbins Jr., a volunteer leader for more than 30 years, serves approximately 350 individuals every month through a mobile food distribution model that he initiated during the pandemic.

The Grand Lion for Good Vendor Award – Robinson Fresh, Produce Supplier, Duplin County, N.C.: This award, presented to a Food Lion supplier, recognizes outstanding commitment to partnering with and participating in Food Lion Feeds’ hunger relief projects. Since Food Lion Feeds began in 2014, Eden Prairie, Minn.-based Robinson Fresh has been the sole vendor of the Food Lion Feeds Apple Bag campaign. In 2022, Food Lion Feeds joined with customers to provide 4.5 million meals through the annual campaign. As well as the product and financial support that Robinson Fresh provides, it takes part in volunteer events with Food Lion associates, helping pack boxes to distribute to needy individuals and families.

The Store that Roars Motivational Award – Food Lion, Warrenton, Va.: This Food Lion store is a longtime supporter of Warrenton’s Fauquier Food Bank. Through Food Lion’s food rescue program, the store distributes unsold, edible food that might otherwise go to waste, providing nutritious food to individuals and families in need. In addition to food donations, store associates regularly volunteer their time and resources to help extend the reach and impact of the food bank.

The Lion’s Pride Store Associate Award honors a Food Lion associate who shows outstanding skills in coordinating and motivating store associates and volunteers for hunger relief projects for the benefit of Food Lion Feeds and its partner food banks. This year, two associates received this award:

Brenda Howell,Direct Store Delivery Receiver, Spring Hope, N.C.: In her role, Howell interacts with partner food banks such as the Food Bank of Central & Eastern North Carolina, which benefits from the food rescue program. With food insecurity at 14% in Spring Hope, she takes the time to talk to and learn about the partner agencies to understand their needs.

Demetrius “Dee” Morrison,Store Manager, Jonesville, N.C.: Morrisonvolunteers at various food rescue events and coordinates efforts across the 11 counties in the Statesville region that she serves.

Through Food Lion Feeds, Food Lion has helped to provide more than 1 billion meals to individuals and families since 2014 and has pledged to donate 1.5 billion meals by 2025.

Salisbury, N.C.-based Food Lion operates more than 1,100 stores with 82,000-plus associates throughout 10 Southeastern and Mid-Atlantic states. Its parent company, Ahold Delhaize USA, a division of Zaandam, Netherlands-based Ahold Delhaize, is No. 10 on The PG 100, Progressive Grocer’s 2023 list of the top food and consumables retailers in North America. PG also named the company as one of its Retailers of the Century.