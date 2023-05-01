Meijer Gives $1M in Extra Funds for Hunger Relief

Michigan-based Meijer Inc. has donated an extra $1 million to food pantries that take part in its Simply Give hunger relief program. The company announced that the additional funds were divided equally among 468 food pantry partners and totaled four million meals.

"One in eight Americans face food insecurity nationwide. That is a troubling statistic that reinforces why we're so committed to addressing hunger in the communities we serve," said CEO Rick Keyes. "We are extremely proud the Simply Give program, with the support of our customers, is successfully reducing hunger throughout the Midwest, making a true difference in our communities."

One benefactor underscored the importance of such donations. The contribution will help ensure food pantries like Carmel United Methodist Church in Carmel, Ind., remain well stocked.

"The Carmel United Methodist Food Pantry relies heavily on the Meijer Simply Give program, as well as any other extra gifts that help us feed the working hungry right here in Hamilton County," shared Linda Withrow, Missions Coordinator at Carmel United Methodist Church. "The Simply Give program allows our food pantry buyers to purchase fresh fruits and vegetables, as well as meat, which is what our guests love the most about our pantry because those are commodities that they do not get at most food pantries. Like the Meijer Family, Carmel United Methodist Church cares about our neighbors and we are profoundly grateful for your gifts and support."

Since it was launched in 2008, Meijer’s Simply Give program has generated more than $80 million for food pantry partners. In addition to direct company donations, the program is supported by four register campaigns throughout the year. The current campaign runs through July 1.

The initiative will get another big boost this summer, with the fielding of the 2023 Meijer LPGA Classic near the grocer’s headquarters in Grand Rapids. Proceeds from the golf tournament will benefit the Simply Give program.

Privately owned Meijer operates more than 400 supercenters, neighborhood markets and Express locations throughout Michigan, Ohio, Indiana, Illinois, Kentucky and Wisconsin. The company is No. 20 on The PG 100, Progressive Grocer’s 2022 list of the top food and consumables retailers in North America. PG also named Meijer as a top regional grocer in 2022.