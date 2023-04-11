Meijer Continues Midwest Expansion With 2 Ohio Store Openings

Meijer Inc. has set a May 16 opening date for two 159,000-square-foot supercenters in Warren and Wooster, Ohio. The new locations will bring the retailer’s store count to 52 in the Buckeye State.

The stores will feature grocery staples, fresh produce, bakery, meat and deli, along with floral and garden centers, pharmacy, pets, electronics, toys, sports and apparel sections. Gas stations adjacent to the new locations are slated to open April 20.

"We've been so grateful for the warm welcome from area residents so far, and we look forward to providing them another option close to home for groceries and other everyday needs," said Todd Anderson, VP of the Ohio region for Meijer. "We know that value and convenience are key for our customers, and we look forward to being able to provide both here in Warren and Wooster."

The retailer opened its first store in Ohio in 1981 and today employs more than 11,000 team members statewide at stores and its distribution and manufacturing facilities in the Dayton suburb of Tipp City.

Meijer revealed earlier this month that it will open a new 159,000-square-foot supercenter in Elkhart, Ind., on May 11, making it the 11th Meijer store in Northern Indiana.

Meanwhile, in an ongoing effort to make fresh food more accessible, Meijer recently expanded its Flashfood program, making it the first retailer nationwide to accept Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) benefits through the app that allows customers to purchase surplus close-dated food at a deep discount. Meijer is now accepting the payment capability at all its Midwest supercenters and Meijer Grocery stores.

Privately owned Meijer operates 501 supercenters, Meijer Grocery, neighborhood markets and Express locations throughout Michigan, Ohio, Indiana, Illinois, Kentucky and Wisconsin. The Grand Rapids, Mich.-based company is No. 20 on The PG 100, Progressive Grocer’s 2022 list of the top food and consumables retailers in North America.