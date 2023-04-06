Meijer Reveals Opening Date for 11th Supercenter in Northern Indiana

Midwestern food retailer Meijer Inc. has revealed that it will open a new 159,000-square-foot supercenter in Elkhart, Ind., on May 11, making it the 11th Meijer store in Northern Indiana.

The supercenter will feature grocery staples, fresh produce, bakery, meat, and deli, as well as a floral area. Other departments will include a garden center, pharmacy, pets, electronics, toys, sports and apparel. Additionally, a Meijer Express gas station will open on April 13, adjacent to the new supercenter.

[Read more: "Meijer Looks Back on 60 Years of the American Supercenter"]

"We know that value and convenience are key for our customers, and the new store will provide both for Elkhart residents," said Maureen Mitchell, VP of the Indiana-Kentucky Region for Meijer. "Meijer is committed to investing in Northern Indiana, and we look forward to providing a more convenient option close to home for grocery and other everyday needs here in Elkhart."

Meijer opened its first store in Indiana in 1994 on Grape Road in Mishawaka and has invested heavily in the state ever since. The new Elkhart store will be the retailer's 42nd store in the state, in addition to its manufacturing facility in Middlebury. Additionally, the retailer employs more than 10,000 team members statewide.

More details regarding the new store will be confirmed prior to opening day.

There are still select job openings for the new Elkhart Meijer. The hourly positions are part- and full-time across a wide array of skill sets. Interested candidates can begin the hiring process online at https://jobs.meijer.com/stores, and searching "Elkhart" as the location.

Meanwhile, in an ongoing effort to make fresh food more accessible, Meijer recently expanded its Flashfood program, making it the first retailer nationwide to accept Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) benefits through the app that allows customers to purchase surplus close-dated food at a deep discount. Meijer is now accepting the payment capability at all its Midwest supercenters and Meijer Grocery stores.

Privately owned Meijer operates 501 supercenters, Meijer Grocery, neighborhood markets and Express locations throughout Michigan, Ohio, Indiana, Illinois, Kentucky and Wisconsin. The Grand Rapids, Mich.-based company is No. 20 on The PG 100, Progressive Grocer’s 2022 list of the top food and consumables retailers in North America.