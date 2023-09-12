Save A Lot Introduces 'Hometown Heroes' Nomination Program

Discount grocery chain Save A Lot has launched Hometown Heroes, a nomination-based program designed to recognize the people and organizations making a difference in the communities served by the banner’s stores. Through the program, Save A Lot is enabling shoppers, associates and the general public to nominate those doing good work in the community for the chance to win a $500 Save A Lot gift card. Up to five Hometown Heroes will be selected and recognized each quarter from a nationwide pool of nominations.

“I am always inspired by the deep generosity of our shoppers and their commitment to building and supporting the community around them,” said Mark Kotcher, Save A Lot’s SVP and marketing. “What better way to say ‘thank you’ than to empower them to identify and recognize the people and organizations who are making the greatest impact in the community?”

Nominators can submit information about a person or organization online. Nominations will be reviewed each quarter by a panel of Save A Lot employees and associates, based on criteria that includes impact, level of innovation, and passion for the work. Proximity to a Save A Lot store and a commitment to tackling hunger issues will also be considered as tie-breaking factors. The first subset of nominees will be posted on Save A Lot’s website and shared for voting by customers on the company’s Facebook page on Jan. 6, 2024. Winners receiving a $500 gift card will be selected and notified on Feb. 3, 2024. All winners will be revealed and spotlighted in the Save A Lot newsroom. The contest will continue on a quarterly basis through September 2024.

Founded in 1977, Save A Lot services more than 800 stores in 32 states. The St. Ann, Mo.-based company is No. 57 on The PG 100, Progressive Grocer’s 2023 list of the top food and consumables retailers in North America.