Save A Lot Spins Off Last Owned Stores

Save A Lot is wholly wholesale. The discount grocery chain has licensed the last 18 stores that it operated, completing a transition that began nearly three years ago.

The final stores that were running in the St. Louis area will be taken over by Leevers Supermarkets, Inc. The locations will still operate under the Save A Lot banner through the licensing agreement with the restructured Save A Lot organization. Leevers also runs stores in the Denver, Colo., and Philadelphia, Pa., markets.

Save A Lot CEO Leon Bergmann underscored the solid relationships between the new independent licensed owners and the retail company “As we’ve made a strategic shift to become a licensed wholesaler, it’s clear that our long-term growth momentum must be rooted in the success of our strong network of retail partners,” he said. “Since its inception, Save A Lot has filled an important need as a discount, high quality hometown grocer in each community it serves. Our retail partners are closest to and best positioned to meet the needs of those customers. Their commitment to our brand and the consumer we serve is unmatched in the industry. The time was right for us to step fully into our role as a licensed wholesaler and put all operations in the hands of our dedicated retailers.”

Leevers’ leader returned the praise. “We are proud to be a part of the Save A Lot network and are thrilled to grow our footprint with the brand,” remarked Gabe Disbrow, president and CEO of that 29-store chain. “We remain fully committed to delivering an exceptional shopping experience with unmatched value to every shopper who walks through our doors. We’re looking forward to being a part of the St. Louis community.”

Save A Lot will still help shape assortments and trends in stores under its name. Among other types of support, the company will provide a base for testing new innovations and programs. Save A Lot is also teaming with its independent license owners to refresh stores with product assortments based on community interests and a look and feel representing the overall brand.

Founded in 1977, Save A Lot has more than 800 stores in 32 states. The St. Ann, Mo.-based company is No. 57 on The PG 100, Progressive Grocer’s 2023 list of the top food and consumables retailers in North America.