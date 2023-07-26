Save A Lot Unveils Full Store Remodel in New York State

The Save A Lot store at 13107 Broadway in Alden, N.Y., has been fully remodeled inside and out. Reflecting the discount grocery store chain’s new brand image, the location now offers a lighter, brighter and easier-to-shop footprint that includes updated in-store and outside signage and fresh interior and exterior paint jobs. The remodeled Alden store’s official debut is July 30.

“We at CNY Supermarket Inc. are thrilled to bring much-needed upgrades to the Alden Save A Lot store and enhance local residents’ shopping experiences the moment they step foot inside,” said David Liskiewicz, director of operations at East Amherst, N.Y.-based CNY, which operates the Alden location. “The newly minted store provides a modern aesthetic and an easier-to-shop footprint, making it seamless and more enjoyable for customers to shop for grocery essentials and the quality fresh meat and produce they’ve come to expect. We’re excited to show our appreciation for our customers with this remodel and hot deals we’re offering."

"We’re delighted that the Alden Save A Lot store is continuing to provide its customers with top-notch service and an upgraded shopping experience with the new store remodel,” added Save A Lot SVP President of Sales and Marketing Mark Kotcher. “CNY Supermarket Inc.’s investment to upgrade the store will have a profound impact on how customers enjoy the Save A Lot experience while continuing to provide unmatched value and quality.”

The Alden remodel is part of Save A Lot’s efforts to modernize its stores across the United States. Under the new initiative, the company is working with its independent license owners on store renovations. The new store design package provides a contemporary evolution of the brand, inspired by customer and employee feedback, and each neighborhood store will carry a robust assortment of regional products tailored to the surrounding community.

The Alden store’s hours are 8 a.m. to 9 p.m. daily.

Save A Lot has more than 800 stores in 32 states. The St. Ann, Mo.-based company is No. 57 on The PG 100, Progressive Grocer’s 2023 list of the top food and consumables retailers in North America.