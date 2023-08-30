Save A Lot Unveils 2 New England Store Remodels

Discount grocery chain Save A Lot has completed remodels of stores at 10 East Avenue in Lewiston, Maine, and 540 Pequonnock Street in Bridgeport, Conn. On Sept. 1 in Lewiston and Sept. 2 in Bridgeport, residents of those two New England cities can attend the stores’ grand reopening events. The locations now feature a lighter, brighter and easier-to-shop footprint that includes new décor and lighting, fresh interior and exterior paint, and updated signage.

To mark the grand re-openings, the Lewiston store will give away a free bag of groceries to the first 100 customers on Sept. 1, while from noon till 8 p.m. on Sept. 2, Bridgeport customers can enjoy such offerings as free samples and a bounce house in the parking lot, as well as take part in a raffle starting at 5:30 p.m. for such prizes as microwaves, air fryers and TV’s.

“We’re delighted that the Lewiston and Bridgeport Save A Lot stores are continuing to provide their customers with top-notch service and an upgraded shopping experience with the new store remodels,” noted Mark Kotcher, the grocer’s SVP of sales and marketing officer. “Zac Sclar’s [Lewiston] and Edilio Flores’ [Bridgeport] investment to upgrade the stores will have a profound impact on how customers enjoy the Save A Lot experience while continuing to provide unmatched value and quality.”

The remodels are part of Save A Lot’s ongoing modernization of its stores across the United States. As part of the initiative, the company is working with its independent license owners to remodel stores. The new store design is a contemporary evolution of the brand based on customer and employee feedback, and each local store will carry a robust assortment of regional products to better meet customer needs.

The Lewiston store is open daily from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m., while the Bridgeport location is open daily from 8 a.m. to 10 p.m.

Founded in 1977, Save A Lot has more than 800 stores in 32 states. The St. Ann, Mo.-based company is No. 57 on The PG 100, Progressive Grocer’s 2023 list of the top food and consumables retailers in North America.