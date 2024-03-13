Tops Markets Holds Grand Reopening for New York State Store

A $2 million renovation has given Tops' nearly 50-year-old location in Grand Island, N.Y., a warm, engaging feel, along with new, enhanced services; a larger assortment of products; and an expanded fresh perimeter with updated décor.

As part of its ongoing store renovation project, Tops Markets LLC marked the grand reopening of its 57,000-square-foot Grand Island, N.Y., store with a March 12 ribbon-cutting ceremony. The $2 million renovation has given the nearly 50-year-old location a warm, engaging feel, along with new, enhanced services; a larger assortment of products; and an expanded fresh perimeter with updated décor. Amid the opening festivities, Tops presented local community nonprofits with donations, demonstrating its commitment to first responders, schools, food pantries and veterans.

“This considerable investment will offer customers a renewed shopping experience starting with our friendly and knowledgeable associates, expanded amenities, and wide variety of high-quality local, national and own brands all at a great value,” noted Tops President Ron Ferri. “We’re excited to officially reopen this location signifying our continued commitment to the Grand Island community.”

Grand Island shoppers will encounter new interior and exterior paint with welcoming awnings and landscaping, energy-efficient equipment and LED lighting both inside and out; solar-powered efficiencies; expanded state-of-the-art self-checkouts; renovated restrooms; and informational digital screens.

Additional store features include the following:

A refurbished on-site Citizens Bank

A pharmacy with a new convenient waiting area and that provides a wide variety of services, including complex specialty prescriptions, immunizations, the Department of Motor Vehicles vision test and the new COVID-19 booster shot for those 65 and older

A fuel station where shoppers can save with Tops GasPoints

The Flashfood program, which aims to eradicate food waste by connecting consumers with discounted food nearing its best-by date at deep discounts

A Shop + Scan app enabling customers to use their phones to scan and bag items as they shop to expedite checkout

Online ordering with Tops grocery pickup, delivery and catering services

“At Tops, we constantly evaluate the best ways to serve our customers and reinvest into our communities,” said Tops District Manager Jon Douglas. “These latest enhancements will help make life a little easier for shoppers by focusing on a strong combination of convenience, selection, quality and low prices every day.”

Tops has also added to its selection of fresh produce, including seasonal items and offering fresh-cut veggies, fruit and trays for quick and easy ready-to-serve convenience. As a supporter of the New York State Grown and Certified program, the grocer works with 500-plus local produce and dairy farmers in New York’s Erie County.

Meanwhile, the expanded deli serves up rolled sushi made fresh daily, along with local and national brands, including premium selections from Boar’s Head and a bigger selection of grab-and-go meals, among them fish fries, salads, fried chicken, subs and breakfast pizza, to name just a few options. Tops’ newly enlarged bakery offers an assortment of freshly baked breads, pastries, specialty cakes, and doughnuts, fresh fried daily, as well as gluten-free items from area bakery Vin-Chet’s.

Throughout the store, shoppers will also find a full-service seafood and meat department where beef and pork is hand-cut in store daily. Additionally Tops is providing more antibiotic-free meat, sustainable seafood selections and plant-based options, in addition to a larger selection of certified organic and gluten-free offerings that are fully integrated in aisle.

Williamsville, N.Y.-based Tops Markets LLC has approximately 150 supermarkets, including five franchise stores, and employs more than 14,000 associates in New York, Pennsylvania and Vermont. The banner’s parent company, Northeast Grocery Inc. (NGI), is No. 45 on The PG 100, Progressive Grocer’s 2023 list of the top food and consumables retailers in North America. NGI has also been named among PG’s 2024 Top Regional Grocers.