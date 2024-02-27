Tops Markets Unveils $2M Renovated Store in Upstate New York

Tops welcomed shoppers to the grand reopening of its Village of Williamsville, N.Y. location. (Image Credit: www.topsmarkets.com)

Tops Markets LLC has cut the ribbon on its latest renovation project. The regional grocer held a grand-reopening celebration on Feb. 27 for its Williamsville, N.Y., store. Located at 5274 Main Street, just 3 miles from Tops corporate headquarters, this location has served the Historic Village of Williamsville for more than 56 years.

The refresh, totaling $2 million dollars in renovations, includes new, enhanced services; an expanded assortment of products; and an enlarged fresh perimeter with updated décor.

“This considerable investment will offer customers a renewed shopping experience, starting with our friendly and knowledgeable associates, expanded amenities, and larger selection of high-quality local, national and own brands. We’re excited to officially reopen this location signifying our continued commitment to the Williamsville community,” said Ron Ferri, president of Tops.

Upon entering the updated store, shoppers will notice a new station with hand-rolled sushi made fresh daily and an expanded selection of fresh produce. Tops works with more than 500 local produce and dairy farmers, including Breezy Hill Dairy, Orleans Poverty Hills Farms and Chafee Farms, among several other partners in Erie County, N.Y.

The full-service deli offers meats and cheeses from local and national brands. The expanded selection of grab-and-go meals includes Tops’ fish fries, freshly made salads, award-winning fried chicken, signature subs, classic pizza, and more.

Tops’ newly expanded bakery offers an assortment of freshly baked breads, pastries, specialty cakes, and doughnuts that are freshly fried daily, along with gluten-free items from Vin-Chet’s, a local western New York bakery.

Shoppers will also discover a full-service seafood and meat department where certified butchers hand-cut fresh, USDA Choice beef and pork in store daily. The grocer additionally increased its antibiotic-free meats, plant-based options and sustainable seafood selections. Further, the updated store features a larger selection of certified- organic and gluten-free offerings that are fully integrated in the aisles.

The contemporary design of the Williamsville Tops includes new exterior paint with awnings and landscaping, energy-efficient equipment and LED lighting both inside and out, solar-powered efficiencies, expanded state-of-the-art self-checkouts, renovated restrooms, digital screens, and an EV-charging station. Additionally, Tops offers grocery pickup, delivery and catering services.

“At Tops, we constantly evaluate the best ways to serve our customers and reinvest into our communities. These latest enhancements will help make life a little easier for shoppers by focusing on a strong combination of convenience, selection, quality and low prices,” said Joe Macadlo, Tops district manager. “Tops is excited to also offer an innovative Flashfood program that strives to eliminate food waste by connecting consumers with discounted food nearing its best-by date.”

The grand-reopening celebration in Williamsville gave shoppers the chance to win such prizes as a $1,000 Tops Gift Card, a Buffalo Bisons Herd Membership, and a golf package to The Dome and Two Nines Kitchen and Bar in Williamsville.

Tops also presented local community nonprofits with donations, positively affecting first responders, schools, food pantries and veterans’ organizations.

Williamsville, N.Y.-based Tops Markets LLC has approximately 150 supermarkets, including five franchise stores, and employs more than 14,000 associates in New York, Pennsylvania and Vermont. The banner’s parent company, Northeast Grocery Inc. (NGI), is No. 45 on The PG 100, Progressive Grocer’s 2023 list of the top food and consumables retailers in North America. NGI has also been named among PG’s 2024 Top Regional Grocers.