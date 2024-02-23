PHOTO GALLERY: Inside the New Whole Foods Store in New Mexico

The sizable produce department in the new Albuquerque store features an array of Whole Foods' "Sourced for Good" produce and flowers.

Whole Foods Market is reintroducing itself to neighbors in the Albuquerque market. The grocer officially unveiled its new 47,327-square-foot store in that city, which replaced a previous location that had stood for 30 years.

The latest Whole Foods at 2100 Carlisle Boulevard NE – the site of a former K-Mart store – is across the street from the previous outpost. The retailer opened its doors on Feb. 22 with a grand opening that included Whole Foods’ traditional bread breaking ceremony with members of store and corporate leadership.

The first customers got to check out the store’s larger prepared foods and bakery departments and expanded product assortment that includes more than 400 items sourced across New Mexico. The produce section features more than 280 certified organic items along with made-in-house salsas and guacamole dips and an array of fresh blooms, including a large variety of orchids. Shoppers can also browse an expansive specialty department, cheese counter, full-service meat and seafood counters, curated grocery aisles lined with store-brand favorites and a craft beers and spirits area. The retailer’s signature Whole Body department is stocked with dozens of wellness and beauty items.

“This larger, upgraded location includes a broader range of products that meet our high quality standards and reflects our commitment to providing the community with an exceptional shopping experience,” said store team leader Robert Crouse. “With expanded departments and a focus on local partnerships, we look forward to continuing to serve our customers in this beautiful new space.”’

To Crouse's point, Whole Foods is partnering with local organizations to give back to the community it has served for decades. A Whole Foods Market refrigerated van previously donated through the grocer’s Nourishing Our Neighborhoods program will make regular pick-ups from the new Albuquerque store to transfer rescued food to community members in need.

Whole Foods Market Albuquerque is open from 7 a.m. to 9 p.m. daily.

Before the month closes, Whole Foods Market will open another new store in St. Petersburg, Fla. The grand opening of that site is set for Feb. 28.

Austin, Texas-based Whole Foods has more than 500 stores in the United States, Canada and the United Kingdom. The company is a wholly owned subsidiary of Seattle-based Amazon, which is No. 2 on The PG 100, Progressive Grocer’s 2023 list of top food and consumables retailers in North America. Both Whole Foods and Amazon were named among PG’s Retailers of the Century.