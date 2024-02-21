Amazon Debuts Recurring Reservations for Groceries

Recurring Reservations, lets Amazon Fresh customers in almost 1,300 U.S. cities and towns plan ahead to receive groceries on a weekly schedule.

Amazon has rolled out a new nationwide offering that it expects will make grocery shopping even more convenient for customers who shop from Amazon Fresh. The new feature, Recurring Reservations, lets customers in almost 1,300 U.S. cities and towns plan ahead to receive groceries on a weekly schedule. Customers can set up their preferred day and time window for weekly grocery pickup and delivery up to seven days ahead of time.

Using Recurring Reservations, customers can do the following:

Have their preferred pickup or delivery time automatically reserved each week.

Receive reservation notifications two days ahead of time and an hour before the reservation expires to keep their preferred time.

Add items they may have forgotten at any point before the shopper begins picking groceries.

Pay only when ready to check out, and modify or cancel at any time, with no obligations.

Alongside this feature, customers can take advantage of another Amazon Fresh shopping feature, Repeat Items, which enables them to save time on routine shopping by having their favorite items ready and automatically waiting in their cart in advance. Customers control the quantity and frequency of each item they add. For example, customers can purchase milk once a week, or six apples every two weeks, and these items will be automatically added to their cart on their schedule.

“Our goal is to build a best-in-class grocery shopping experience — whether shopping in store or online — where Amazon is the first choice for selection, value and convenience,” noted Amazon spokeswoman Kim Kornfeld. “These features are perfect for the busy shoppers who want to streamline their weekly shopping trips and never miss their favorite meals. It’s a great way to make sure customers get all the grocery items they need without the stress of last-minute shopping.”

Seattle-based Amazon is No. 2 on The PG 100, Progressive Grocer’s 2023 list of the top food and consumables retailers in North America. PG also named the company one of its Retailers of the Century.