Loblaw to Expand Network, Introduce 40 New Discount Stores This Year

Loblaw says it will invest more than $2 billion in the Canadian economy, creating thousands of jobs and opening more than 40 additional stores.

Loblaw Companies Ltd. is significantly growing its store network this year as part of a record $2 billion capital investment plan.

That includes more than 40 new stores, the expansion or relocation of an additional 10 stores and renovations to more than 700 existing banner locations.

Loblaw says the expansion will create more than 7,500 jobs.

"This year, we are investing where Canadians need it most. We will introduce more than 40 new discount stores and 140 new pharmacy care clinics in communities across the country – making health care and affordable food more accessible to more people," said Per Bank, president and CEO, in a press release. "These investments in Canada are a catalyst for job growth and the creation of countless opportunities, in our stores, in our company and with the many partners who work with us."