US Foods Plans More Chef’Stores

US Foods is on the move, aiming to open 5 new Chef'Store locations by the end of this year.

US Foods Holding Corp., which just reported that its net sales increased 4.5% in fiscal 2023 and rose 4.9% during the fourth quarter, is widening its retail footprint. The national foodservice distributor announced that it is opening five new Chef'Store locations this year in the states of Georgia, North Carolina, Oregon and Virginia.

Warehouse-style Chef’Stores cater to restaurant operators and foodservice professionals, but also carry a variety of products for consumers. Home chefs can browse fresh produce, meat, dairy and beverages, as well as paper goods and kitchen and home supplies.

“We are thrilled to enhance our store footprint into new areas of the country where we can serve existing and new customers with exceptional value and service, and a vast selection of competitively priced restaurant-quality products and supplies,” said Irfan Badibanga, president of Chef’Store. “Our continued growth plans support our commitment to serving independent restaurant owners, foodservice operators, and community members with the products they need, exactly when they need them.”

The Oregon store will be located at 16305 NW. Cornell Road in the city of Beaverton. In Virginia, the latest stores are planned for 1 Towne Centre Way in Hampton and 4001 Virginia Beach Boulevard in Virginia Beach. The store in Hickory, N.C. will welcome shoppers at 521 U.S. Highway 70 SW. The Sandy Springs outpost, at 6337 Roswell Road NE., will be the first Chef’Store in Georgia.

With the addition of the five new stores, US Foods will operate 95 Chef’Store locations across 14 states by the end of this year.