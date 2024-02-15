Weavers Way Marking New Store Opening With Store Discounts and More

As Weavers Way Co-op prepares to open its Germantown store in Philadelphia this spring, the grocer is expanding its existing member appreciation programming to include a new membership drive featuring perks and discounts that’ll have residents lining up to visit the latest location. Through Feb. 29, new members will receive a $30 co-op shopping credit to embark on their savings journey with Weavers Way.

Currently, 10% to 15% of the co-op’s 11,000-plus member households are in Germantown, and Weavers Way aims to increase its membership there by 1,500 additional households. Membership starts with a $30 investment, or just $5 for those enrolling in the Food for All program, which supports food-insecure customers with a daily 15% discount. A one-time investment of $400 secures a lifetime of benefits and equity in the co-op.

As a 100% community-owned establishment, Weavers Way rewards its loyal members in various ways, including exclusive member-only sales and additional discounts across its stores and farms. Additionally, members can earn an extra 5% off everything by volunteering six hours of their time, while for seniors age 65 and up, there’s an added 10% off.

“We are always looking for ways to thank our customers who, in turn, thank us for providing healthy, sustainable, local grocery alternatives all year long in the Mount Airy, Chestnut Hill, Ambler and the soon-to-be Germantown areas,” noted Weavers Way Development Director Kathleen Casey. “Our membership appreciation and membership drives further increase brand awareness of our stores and our mission, [and] strengthen and maintain our neighborhood relationships while providing value and equity to the communities we serve.”

In addition to its stores, Philadelphia-based Weavers Way, one of the largest consumer food co-ops in the country, operates two urban farms in Philadelphia, a community-supported agriculture initiative and a community newspaper. The co-op’s stores are open to members and non-members alike, and it carries products from more than 300 local food growers and producers.