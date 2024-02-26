Fareway Submitting Plans to Open Its 1st Full-Service Store in Kansas

Fareway Stores Inc. and the city of Basehor, Kan., have revealed that they will soon submit an application for the development of an approximately 21,000-square-foot full-service Fareway Meat & Grocery store in Basehor. If approved, this will be the first Fareway Meat & Grocery Store in the state of Kansas. The company currently operates its Meat Market banner in Olathe, Kan.

Fareway Stores is a growing Midwest grocery company currently operating 139 stores across a seven-state region. According to the company, Fareway's mission is to provide the highest-quality products while treating customers like family and valuing its dedicated employees. Its stores are known for their full-service meat departments, farm-fresh produce and to-your-car customer service. The family-owned business has more than 12,000 employees in total.

"We are excited to announce plans for a new, full-service location in Basehor," said Fareway CEO Reynolds W. Cramer. "We would like to thank local city officials for helping make this project possible as we look forward to serving and becoming an integral part of the thriving Basehor community."

"I am so proud of our city administrator, Leslee Rivarola, and Deputy City Administrator Maddie Waldeck for their hard work in bringing such a quality grocery store to Basehor," added Mayor Dick Drennon. "As the mayor, I hear a lot from the community about wanting a grocery store. I am so excited that Fareway Stores Inc. has chosen Basehor. I would like to thank the city council for creating an environment where businesses feel valued and want to locate. We are really lucky to have such dedicated elected officials on our city council. It is truly a great time to be a Basehor resident."

The proposed site location is at the northeast corner of 158th Street and State Avenue. It is estimated that construction on the store will begin in 2025.

Once the application is received, the city of Basehor will release additional information.

Family-owned Fareway employs more than 12,000 associates in its 135-plus stores located in Iowa, Illinois, Kansas, Minnesota, Missouri, Nebraska and South Dakota. The company is No. 90 on The PG 100, Progressive Grocer’s 2023 list of the top food and consumables retailers in North America. PG also named the grocer one of its Top Regionals for 2024.