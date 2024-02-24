Dollar General Opens 20,000th Store

Dollar General Corp. opened its 20,000th store at its DG Market location in Alice, Texas, on Feb. 24.

During the grand-opening celebrations, customers received a complimentary tote bag with product samples from numerous vendors, as well as refreshments from one of Dollar General’s private brands, Clover Valley. To support its community, Dollar General awarded $20,000 to strengthen educational and tutoring programs through a $10,000 donation each to Alicia Salinas Public Library and to the Boys & Girls Club of Alice. The company also provided new books to Saenz Elementary School in Alice.

“Today marks an incredible milestone in Dollar General’s history,” said Steve Deckard, Dollar General’s EVP of store operations and development. “From our first general store to today’s 20,000th store opening, our mission to serve others and help customers stretch their budget remains strong. We believe each store provides a positive impact in our hometowns through convenient access to affordable essentials, career growth opportunities for employees, and the ability for local nonprofits, schools and libraries to advance through Dollar General Literacy Foundation grants. On behalf of the DG leadership team, I would like to share my gratitude to the entire DG family for its ongoing commitment to our customers and communities in helping us reach this milestone.”

This latest company achievement comes on the heels of the announcement last month that more than 5,000 Dollar General stores offer produce, providing more individual points of produce distribution than any other U.S. mass retailer or grocer. More than 5,000 stores also carry the top 20 items typically sold in traditional grocery stores, which cover approximately 80% of the produce categories that most grocery stores traditionally provide.

Meanwhile, Texas Gov. Greg Abbott commemorated Dollar General’s 20,000th store with an official recognition: “I have full faith that its 20,000th store will be an uplifting force in Alice and beyond,” he said. “During this milestone celebration and hereafter, I encourage all Dollar General employees to feel pride in their work and to reflect upon the values that launched one of America’s most iconic companies.”

Dollar General employs more than 17,500 Texas employees through its store, distribution center and private fleet presence in the state. The company originated as a wholesale venture by J.L. Turner and his son, Cal Turner Sr. The first Dollar General store opened nearly 70 years ago in Springfield, Ky., in 1955.

Goodlettsville, Tenn.-based Dollar General operates 20,000 Dollar General, DG Market, DGX and pOpshelf stores across the United States, and Mi Súper Dollar General stores in Mexico. The company is No. 16 on The PG 100, Progressive Grocer’s 2023 list of the top food and consumables retailers in North America.