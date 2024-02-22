Garden of Eden Opens 3rd NYC Location

Garden of Eden / Eden Gourmet Marketplace's newest location, in the Gramercy Park section of New York, is a return to the first community in which it opened 30 years ago.

Garden of Eden / Eden Gourmet Marketplace has opened its third grocery store, in the Gramercy Park neighborhood Manhattan. This marks a significant milestone, since the retailer got its start 30 years ago in this same community.

“Garden of Eden / Eden Gourmet Marketplace is not just a store; it's a journey into a world rich in flavors, fresh ingredients, and a sensory kaleidoscope of colors and aromas,” the company noted. The new Gramercy Park location lives up to this billing, showcasing a wide array of fresh produce, quality meats and seafood, a diverse cheese selection, freshly baked goods, and an assortment of prepared foods. “This store is a testament to our unwavering commitment to quality, variety and ensuring an exceptional shopping experience for every customer,” added Garden of Eden / Eden Gourmet Marketplace.

[RELATED: The Best Independent Grocers of 2024]

To accommodate New Yorkers’ fast-paced lifestyles, Garden of Eden / Eden Gourmet Marketplace has made shopping convenient and accessible with easy online ordering through Mercato or Instacart, including free delivery for nearby areas and same-day delivery options. Meanwhile, its ready-to-eat meals are delivered via UberEats, DoorDash and Grubhub.

The retailer additionally offers its shoppers a 10% discount for senior citizens every Wednesday, a 10% discount for students at all times upon showing ID, and a 10% discount for first responders.

“Our vision has always been to offer an exceptional shopping experience that balances quality products with competitive pricing,” said Mustafa Coskun, owner and founder of Garden of Eden. “It’s a matter of pride for us to maintain this balance, ensuring our customers receive the best value for their money. This new store in Gramercy Park is a testament to our enduring commitment to this vision.”

The retailer’s other two stores are located near Union Square and on the Upper West Side of Manhattan.