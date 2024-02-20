Super King Markets Leverages Ideal Digital Circular to Boost Customer Experience

Using Ideal’s marketing platform, Super King Markets aims to engage its customers on mobile devices by featuring specialty products and deals, seasonal promotions, timely discounts, and more.

Super King Markets, a family-owned grocer with eight large-format stores in Southern California, has formed a new marketing agreement with Ideal by Design House. Using Ideal’s marketing platform, Super King Markets aims to engage its customers on mobile devices by featuring specialty products and deals, seasonal promotions, timely discounts, and more. The dynamic digital circular provides traditional promotional content combined with videos, animations, recipes and list building. Programmatic media is designed to drive customers to the digital circular and follow them to the store, reporting on cost per visit and conquest detail.

“We are known in our communities as the leader in international foods, with the highest-quality and value products,” said Jake Fermanian, VP at Super King Markets. “Using Ideal’s digital circular system, our customers can browse using their cellphones, create shopping lists, and share the lists with family and friends. The ads are engaging, educational and enhance loyalty. Best of all, Ideal provides weekly reporting and allows me to track the return on investment on my ads.”

Ideal’s interactive circular aims to enhance the customer experience through rich content, video and animation. As well as sharing shopping lists, consumers can forward coupons and product details using text, email or Facebook. The digital circular translates grocers and retailers’ ads into any language to ensure culturally relevant marketing messages.

“Ideal’s marketing platform provides advanced analytics to measure store traffic driven from the circular and computes cost per visit to accurately demonstrate ROI at the local level,” noted Adam Zimmerman, co-founder of Chagrin Falls, Ohio-based Ideal. “Our robust reporting provides details on ad impressions, ad clicks, time spent on the digital circular and store visits. Our proprietary AI distribution technology is always optimizing for lowest cost per visit – often less than $1 per visit.”

Established by the Fermanian family in 1993, Los Angeles-based Super King Markets offer the widest variety of international food, produce, dry goods, fresh meat and seafood from around the world.