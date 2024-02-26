H-E-B Springs Into 2024 With Store Openings

A few months after opening a Joe V-'s Smart Shop by H-E-B in Katy, Texas, the retailer unveiled a new H-E-B store in that same city.

H-E-B’s latest store is now serving customers in the Houston area. On Feb. 21, the Texas grocer opened the doors to its new location in the city of Katy.

Located at 24924 Morton Ranch Drive in the Katy Park development, the store spans 117,000 square feet. This H-E-B has one of the grocer’s largest sections of international foods and also features its new foodservice concept: a walk-up seafood boil stand in the front.

In addition to an expansive assortment of groceries and household essentials, the Katy Park H-E-B includes fresh meat, seafood and produces areas, cheese department, from-scratch bakery and tortilleria and large beer and wine section. Customers can browse the retailer’s private label collections, including the growing Field & Future line of household, baby and personal care items made without harsh chemicals; the Higher Harvest by H-E-B portfolio featuring items for dietary lifestyles; and the Heritage Ranch by H-E-B pet food selection.

The grocer’s signature assortment of made-in-Texas offerings is available, too. Meanwhile, in addition to enjoying fare from the seafood boil stand, customers can bring other prepared foods home, including fresh sushi, noodle bowls and poke bowls.

For those seeking one-stop-shop solutions, the Katy Park H-E-B has a full-service pharmacy with a convenient drive-through window and an onsite H-E-B fuel station. To make online shopping more user-friendly throughout the year, this location was designed with 11 covered spaces for curbside pickup.