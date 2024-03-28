Vallarta Supermarkets Moves to Optimize Store Assortments

With RELEX Solutions, Vallarta Supermarkets aims to refine its assortment strategy, optimize store layout for more effective use of space and ensure greater availability of products.

Regional Hispanic independent grocer Vallarta Supermarkets has chosen RELEX Solutions, a provider of unified supply chain and retail planning solutions, for its space and assortment planning capabilities, with the aim of better using space and boosting product availability. RELEX partner Logic is providing guidance and implementation services for the deployment.

Faced with the challenge of managing 30,000 SKUs across its 50-plus stores while considering localization needs and unique shopper preferences, the grocer aims to refine its assortment strategy, optimize store layout for more effective use of space and ensure greater availability of products. The overall goal of the deployment will be to support Vallarta’s growth, improving efficiency, generating higher profits and satisfying customers.

With RELEX’s solutions, Vallarta Supermarkets will have access to data-driven insights to better understand the performance of individual categories and assign the correct amount of space to each category and product in every store. Better store layouts and category/product flows of stores or departments, along with optimal placement of best-selling items, will maximize sales, and create satisfied customers, according to RELEX, which added that shopper-focused, store-specific assortments and planograms will also result in optimized inventory and use of space, improved margins, and lower supply chain costs.

“We are confident that RELEX will help us to achieve our goals by enhancing our assortment planning and space utilization,” noted Vallarta SVP of Merchandising John Sellers. “RELEX’s focus on delivering measurable value aligns with our principle of providing the best for our customers, ensuring we continue to celebrate and serve our communities effectively.”

“We are thrilled to work with Vallarta Supermarkets for their long-term success and growth plans,” said Keith Adams, SVP, North America at Atlanta-based RELEX. “This collaboration is built on a shared dedication to delivering measurable, swift results, leveraging our extensive experience in the grocery sector to meet Vallarta's unique needs.”

Pacoima, Calif..-based Vallarta operates more than 50 stores throughout California’s Ventura, Los Angeles, San Bernardino, Riverside, Kern, San Diego, Santa Barbara, Tulare, Orange and Fresno counties, employing more than 8,000 associates.