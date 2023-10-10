US Foods Chef’Store Deploys AI-Based Forecasting and Planning Capabilities

US Foods Chef’Store, the warehouse-format retailer for wholesale food and restaurant supplies, has tapped RELEX Solutions to unify its forecast and replenishment, space-planning, and promotion-planning and optimization solutions. The move aims to enable the chain to achieve greater supply chain efficiency and improved customer experience through the use of AI-driven machine-learning technology.

With RELEX, Chef’Store will be able to access solutions that streamline processes throughout the sales cycle. The chain will employ these solutions to forecast demand and optimize replenishment, automate planograms to improve store layouts, and evaluate and optimize promotions for a superior customer experience.

[Read more: “Grocers Can Demonstrate Using AI for Good”]

“We are pleased to be working with RELEX to advance our merchandising planning solutions needs,” said Irfan Badibanga, president of West Linn, Ore.-based Chef’Store. “RELEX has a comprehensive platform and deep expertise in retail, making them an ideal choice for helping us drive additional operational efficiencies as we focus on providing restauranters, smaller foodservice operators and price-conscious community members the products they need, when they need it.”

“It’s an honor to be supporting the more than 85 Chef’Store locations with AI-driven forecast and replenishment, space-planning, and promotion-planning solutions,” noted Keith Adams, SVP for North America at Atlanta-based RELEX. “We believe RELEX is the ideal solution for their operations, as our unified platform enables Chef’Store to simplify supply chain and store planning management processes to ensure enhanced efficiencies and value.”

RELEX also works with such retailers as Dollar Tree and Family Dollar, Rite Aid, and Sprouts Farmers Market.

Designed as a one-stop shop for restaurant operators and foodservice professionals, Chef’Store is also an option for nonprofit organizations and the public, with no membership required. Locations feature an assortment of thousands of food products, including fresh meat, produce, dairy and deli items, as well as grocery products, beverages, catering supplies, janitorial supplies and other restaurant essentials. Chef’Store is owned by Rosemont, Ill.-based US Foods and operates more than 85 locations across 13 states.