Grocery Outlet to Open 1st Store in Delaware

Grocery Outlet will open its first Delaware store in the resort town of Rehoboth Beach.

Extreme-value retailer Grocery Outlet will soon open its first location in Delaware. Scheduled to open on April 4, the new store will be located at 18910 Rehoboth Mall Boulevard in Rehoboth Beach. The vacation beach town is one of the state’s most popular resort spots.

Grocery Outlet is also excited about growth opportunities as a result of its recent United Grocery Outlet acquisition. This deal gives the rapidly expanding retailer an entry point into the southeast region, with 40 stores across the six states of Tennessee, North Carolina, Georgia, Alabama, Kentucky and Virginia.

Additionally, the company recently celebrated the grand opening of its first location in Ohio. It held the grand opening of the Boardman store in November 2023, officially entering its ninth state at that time.

Other new store openings scheduled for the month of April include a location in Dublin, Calif., which opens on April 4, and one in Santa Clarita, Calif., on April 11.

In addition to the United Grocery Outlet stores, Grocery Outlet plans to open 15 to 20 stores for a total of 55 to 60 net new stores in 2024. In total, the retailer projects fiscal 2024 net sales of $4.3 billion to $4.35 billion.

Meanwhile, results for Grocery Outlet’s fourth quarter ended Dec. 30 were slightly ahead of company expectations. Sales rose 6.3% to $989.8 million, driven by a 2.7% increase in comparable-store sales. Comp-transaction growth of 7.5% was partly offset by a 4.5% decline in average basket.

Emeryville, Calif.-based Grocery Outlet offers products sold through a network of independently operated stores at 460-plus locations in California, Washington, Oregon, Pennsylvania, Idaho, Nevada, Maryland, New Jersey and Ohio. The company is No. 66 on The PG 100, Progressive Grocer’s 2023 list of the top food and consumables retailers in North America.