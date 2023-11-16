Grocery Outlet’s 1st Ohio Store Now Open

Extreme-value retailer Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. has officially entered its ninth state with the Nov. 16 grand opening of its first store in Ohio.

Located at 317 Boardman Poland Road in Boardman, the store shares independent operators Eric and Sarah Senges with a second location in New Castle, Pa., only 17 miles apart. Both Eric and Sarah share a combined background of more than 30 years in retail, including previously operating a Grocery Outlet location in Lake Elsinore, Calif.

“We are thrilled to be expanding Grocery Outlet’s footprint and opening a store in Ohio,” said Grocery Outlet CEO and President RJ Sheedy. “Our partnership with the Senges family has proven successful across the country, and I look forward to helping them make high-quality affordable groceries more accessible to the community.”

The company’s presence in Ohio is representative of Grocery Outlet’s long-term strategic geographic expansion. With 455 stores currently open across the country, Grocery Outlet is constantly evaluating growth opportunities.