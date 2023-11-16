Advertisement
Grocery Outlet’s 1st Ohio Store Now Open

High-growth retailer enters its 9th state
Grocery Outlet is entering its ninth state with a store opening in Ohio.

Extreme-value retailer Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. has officially entered its ninth state with the Nov. 16 grand opening of its first store in Ohio. 

Located at 317 Boardman Poland Road in Boardman, the store shares independent operators Eric and Sarah Senges with a second location in New Castle, Pa., only 17 miles apart. Both Eric and Sarah share a combined background of more than 30 years in retail, including previously operating a Grocery Outlet location in Lake Elsinore, Calif.

“We are thrilled to be expanding Grocery Outlet’s footprint and opening a store in Ohio,” said Grocery Outlet CEO and President RJ Sheedy. “Our partnership with the Senges family has proven successful across the country, and I look forward to helping them make high-quality affordable groceries more accessible to the community.”

The company’s presence in Ohio is representative of Grocery Outlet’s long-term strategic geographic expansion. With 455 stores currently open across the country, Grocery Outlet is constantly evaluating growth opportunities.

Grocery Outlet's first store in Ohio will carry the same quality, name-brand consumables and fresh products it's known for.

In addition to its Ohio location, Grocery Outlet is also celebrating three other store openings on Nov. 16, located at: 

  • 6300 Georgetown Boulevard, Eldersburg, Md.
  • 770 Mays Boulevard, Suite 2, Incline Village, Nev.
  • 2280 Sunrise Boulevard, Rancho Cordova, Calif.

Meanwhile, Grocery Outlet recently reported its third-quarter financial earnings for the period ended Sept. 30. The retailer’s net income soared 55.1% to $27.1 million during the period, while net sales rose by 9.3% to $1 billion, primarily due to comparable-store sales growth of 6.4% and the impact of new stores. 

Transaction growth remains strong, with an increase of 8.6%, partly offset by a 1.9% decrease in average transaction size.

Emeryville, Calif.-based Grocery Outlet offers products sold through a network of independently operated stores at locations in California, Washington, Oregon, Pennsylvania, Idaho, Nevada, Maryland, New Jersey and now Ohio. The company is No. 66 on The PG 100, Progressive Grocer’s 2023 list of the top food and consumables retailers in North America

