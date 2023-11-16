Grocery Outlet’s 1st Ohio Store Now Open

In addition to its Ohio location, Grocery Outlet is also celebrating three other store openings on Nov. 16, located at:
- 6300 Georgetown Boulevard, Eldersburg, Md.
- 770 Mays Boulevard, Suite 2, Incline Village, Nev.
- 2280 Sunrise Boulevard, Rancho Cordova, Calif.
Meanwhile, Grocery Outlet recently reported its third-quarter financial earnings for the period ended Sept. 30. The retailer’s net income soared 55.1% to $27.1 million during the period, while net sales rose by 9.3% to $1 billion, primarily due to comparable-store sales growth of 6.4% and the impact of new stores.
Transaction growth remains strong, with an increase of 8.6%, partly offset by a 1.9% decrease in average transaction size.
Emeryville, Calif.-based Grocery Outlet offers products sold through a network of independently operated stores at locations in California, Washington, Oregon, Pennsylvania, Idaho, Nevada, Maryland, New Jersey and now Ohio. The company is No. 66 on The PG 100, Progressive Grocer’s 2023 list of the top food and consumables retailers in North America.