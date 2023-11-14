Dorothy Lane Market Begins Construction on 4th Location

More than two years after it was originally announced, Dorothy Lane Market has broken ground on its first location in the Greater Cincinnati area. The Mason, Ohio, store will be the regional grocer’s largest to date, and will include a 50,000-square-foot main level and a 9,000-square-foot mezzanine, which will encompass an on-site culinary center.

The new site is located at the corner of Mason-Montgomery and Western Row Roads and will be part of a mixed-use planned community. “We are thrilled to open our newest store in Mason,” said DLM President Calvin Mayne. “We can’t wait for the opportunity to be a part of the community and make people happy with our unique shopping experience.”

“We’ve had customers from Mason and greater Cincinnati shop with us for many years,” said Dorothy Lane Market CEO Norman Mayne. “It’s a thrill to be one step closer to extending the quality and customer service we pride ourselves on to this community.”

Dorothy Lane Market currently operates three locations in the Dayton, Ohio, area: Oakwood, Washington Township and Springboro.

Cincinnati is quickly becoming a hotbed for grocery retail expansion. While it is home to The Kroger Co., Lakeland, Fla.-based Publix Super Markets recently signed a lease in Northern Kentucky. That grocer will open a 55,701-square-foot store at the southwest corner of Triple Crown Boulevard and Richwood Road in the Richwood area, an approximately 25-minute drive from downtown Cincinnati.

Meanwhile, Kroger itself is expanding its presence in Central Ohio for the first time since 2009 with the addition of a Kroger Marketplace location in the Columbus suburb of Plain City. Kroger officially broke ground on the 123,000-square-foot store on Nov. 9, with the location expected to open by the end of 2024.

Established in 1948, Dorothy Lane Market offers high-quality meats and fish, local seasonal produce, and a scratch bakery producing such items as hearth-baked artisan bread. The retailer also offers Naples-style pizza, sushi, soups, grilled meats to order, and other prepared foods daily. Shoppers can peruse an extensive beer and wine selection, a curated selection of cheeses, specialty groceries from around the globe. Among its signature foods is the famous Killer Brownie. Dorothy Lane Market was named one of 25 Outstanding Independents by Progressive Grocer in 2023.

Employee-owned and -operated Publix currently currently operates in Florida, Georgia, Alabama, South Carolina, Tennessee, North Carolina and Virginia. The company is No. 12 on The PG 100, Progressive Grocer’s 2023 list of the top food and consumables retailers in North America. PG also named the company one of its Retailers of the Century and among the Best Regional Grocery Chains in America. Kroger is No. 4 on The PG 100 and was also named to its Retailers of the Century list.