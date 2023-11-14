How Walmart Stays On Top With Its Trading Partners

For the 27th consecutive year, Walmart has claimed the top retailer spot in Kantar’s annual industry benchmarking report. The Kroger Co. took the No. 2 spot and Target placed No. 3 among retailers in this year’s PoweRanking, which identifies retailers and manufacturers/suppliers that set the standard of performance, ranked by their trading partners.

Costco and Amazon rounded out the top five retailers, respectively, while Publix and Meijer came in seventh and eighth places. As for manufacturers and suppliers, PepsiCo, Coca-Cola, P&G, Nestle and General Mills took the top five spots, respectively.

“It is a distinguished achievement for brands to be included in the top 10,” said Jeffrey Maloy, SVP at Kantar. “For retailers, Walmart continues to set the standard of service to their shoppers amongst the general retailer ecosystem. PepsiCo, CocaCola and P&G also continue their leadership taking the top three manufacturers/suppliers again this year.”

In Kantar’s PoweRanking, brands are ranked on factors ranging from strategic metrics to business fundamentals and includes input from key industry leaders. Kantar looks at all major categories across food, drug, mass merchandise, dollar, convenience, specialty, e-commerce and club channels.

According to Kantar, retailers who cater to budget-conscious shoppers are partnering more with suppliers who ensure core items are in stock and priced strategically, while retailers that position themselves as premium are turning to suppliers that help them maximize convenience, quality and service.

“The 2023 rankings reflect the value in understanding the macroeconomic realities of the consumer and adjusting strategies accordingly,” said Rohan Mazumdar, VP at Kantar.

Each week, approximately 230 million customers and members visit Walmart’s more than 10,500 stores and numerous e-commerce websites under 46 banners in 24 countries. The Bentonville, Ark.-based company employs approximately 2.3 million associates worldwide. Walmart U.S. is No. 1 on Progressive Grocer’s 2023 list of the top food and consumables retailers in North America. PG also named Walmart one of its Retailers of the Century.