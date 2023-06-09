EXCLUSIVE: Dorothy Lane Market Streamlines Operations With Shelf-Edge Technology

Southwest Ohio-based Dorothy Lane Market (DLM) is ramping up its technology stack with the addition of electronic shelf labels from SES-imagotag. Progressive Grocer visited DLM’s Washington Square location in Dayton to learn more about how the technology is helping to streamline operations and free up time for the independent retailer’s associates.

Through its partnership with SES-imagotag, DLM began deploying electronic shelf labels to its center store operations in September, and the grocer is currently working to expand the labels to the rest of its shelves and product displays in its perishable departments. According to Patrick Arnold, DLM’s VP of IT and marketing, the solution was relatively simple to deploy, though some physical alterations to shelving units were first necessary.

DLM utilizes the technology in a way that allows for tags to be automatically adjusted at all three of its stores when price changes come through. Arnold says that being able to initiate price changes electronically, and from a central location, has amounted to huge labor savings, while also ensuring products are priced correctly.

“The bigger thing for us was that our gross margins were suffering in the center store with inflation last year,” Arnold says. “This let us immediately fix that."