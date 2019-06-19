Killer Brownie Expands to New Manufacturing Facility

The Killer Brownie Co. has purchased a new 27,000-square-foot manufacturing facility in in Miamisburg, Ohio. The new plant is nearly three times larger than the current 7,200-square-foot location that Killer Brownie production moved into in 2016. The new facility will undergo renovations for several months before becoming the state-of-the-art manufacturing headquarters for the wholesale entity.

“More Killer Brownie is always a good thing. We see many new brownie flavors in our future,” said Chimene Mayne Ross, chief customer officer of The Killer Brownie Co., which was initially established in 1989 to provide products exclusively to Dorothy Lane Market locations in Dayton, Ohio, but has since expanded to distribute to select retail and online partners across the country as well.

The Killer Brownie Co. offers more than 100 products in the brownie category, including its well-known Killer Brownie as well as Every Day and Gourmet brownies sold in national restaurant and retail chains and supermarkets across the country, among them Wegmans in the East, Lunds and Byerlys in Minnesota, Bristol Farms in Southern California, and the aforementioned Dorothy Lane Market. Consumers can also buy the brownies directly through Dorothy Lane Market’s mail order site or www.goldbelly.com/killer-brownie.