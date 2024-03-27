BJ’s Following Through on Ambitious Expansion Plans

BJ’s Wholesale Club is making good on its previously announced plans to open 12 new locations in fiscal year 2024. The company has shared the five latest stores coming to its footprint, building on its already aggressive expansion plans.

New locations include:

Maryville, Tenn.

Myrtle Beach, S.C.

Palm Coast and West Palm Beach, Fla.

Carmel, Ind.

“BJ’s combination of unbeatable value and convenience continues to resonate with members, and we’re pleased with the performance of our new clubs,” said Bill Werner, EVP, strategy and development. “Our real estate pipeline is the strongest it’s been in 20 years, and we look forward to helping even more families save up to 25% off grocery store prices as we add clubs to both new and existing markets.”

The company also announced expansion into its 21st state as it plans to open a location near the Jefferson Mall in Louisville, Ky., early next year. The new Louisville club will include a BJ’s gas station, and is expected to create approximately 150 jobs.

During the company’s Q4 and FY23 earnings call, BJ’s Chairman and CEO Bob Eddy shared that BJ’s plans to open 15 new gas stations during FY24. Some of those locations will be at clubs that don’t currently have gas stations, while others will be brand new.

BJ’s has steadily and consistently expanded its physical footprint over the past several years, with its latest location opening at 800 Rivergate Parkway in Goodlettsville, Tenn., on Feb. 17. Other recent openings include a club in Johnson City, N.Y., on Jan. 26, marking BJ’s 48th location in the Empire State. The company also unveiled a new location in North Jacksonville, Fla., on Jan. 12.

BJ’s not only made its debut in the Tennessee market last year, it also further expanded its footprint by opening its first club in Alabama, its 20th state of operation. The Madison, Ala., location, part of the mixed-use development called Town Madison, opened its doors on Nov. 10.

The wholesaler experienced a strong Q4 and fiscal year 2023, mostly driven by increases in comps, membership fee income and digitally enabled comparable sales growth.

Marlborough, Mass.-based BJ’s currently operates more than 240 clubs and 170-plus BJ’s Gas locations in 20 states. The company is No. 27 on The PG 100, Progressive Grocer’s 2023 list of the top food and consumables retailers in North America.