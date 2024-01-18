BJ’s Continues Steady Growth With Latest New York Club

BJ's will cut the ribbon on its latest club in Johnson City, N.Y., on Jan. 26.

Following the opening of its latest location in North Jacksonville, Fla., BJ’s Wholesale Club is heading north to New York for its next ribbon cutting. The retailer is slated to open its club in Johnson City on Jan. 26, which will mark its 48th location in the Empire State.

The Johnson City BJ’s will feature fresh foods, produce, full-service deli items, fresh bakery goods, household essentials, home décor and pet supplies, as well as an on-site fueling station.

“BJ’s Wholesale Club provides unbeatable value and convenience to its members each and every day,” said Matthew O’Connell, club manager at the Johnson City BJ’s. “We are excited to bring Johnson City families the benefits of a BJ’s membership, including savings of up to 25% off grocery store prices.”

The club retailer is partnering with the Food Bank of the Southern Tier to donate unsold produce, meat, dairy and more to support local families in need. BJ’s has also donated more than $10,000 to fund classroom projects in six area schools, and BJ’s Charitable Foundation is donating $15,000 to Johnson City Schools’ Wildcat Food Center to help expand school snack stations, community outreach efforts and pantry essentials.

“We’re thrilled to continue our partnership with BJ’s Wholesale Club as it opens a new location in Broome County,” said Mark Bordeau, president and CEO of Food Bank of the Southern Tier. “BJ’s commitment and support helps us build and sustain hunger-free communities throughout the Southern Tier.”

As for the company’s recent club opening in North Jacksonville, that marked the 37th BJ’s location in Florida. BJ’s has been on an expansion roll, opening stores in Ohio and Tennessee in December and entering the Alabama market for the first time in November.

Marlborough, Mass.-based BJ’s currently operates 239 clubs and 172 BJ’s Gas locations in 20 states. The company is No. 27 on The PG 100, Progressive Grocer’s 2023 list of the top food and consumables retailers in North America.