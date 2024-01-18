Lowes Foods Enters Expansion Mode

Lowes Foods, a Carolinas-based grocer headquartered in Winston-Salem, has signed leases for two new stores. One store will be in Lexington, S.C., at the Northeast corner of Platt Springs Road and South Lake Drive. The other store will be in Waxhaw, N.C., at the Southwest corner of Providence Road and Prescott Glenn Parkway. Construction and opening schedules have not been determined.

The two new stores are in addition to the previously announced Lowes Foods stores coming to Aiken, S.C.; Concord, N.C.; Indian Land, S.C.; Kannapolis, N.C.; Summerville, S.C.; and Winterville, N.C.

The grocer is also readying its first store in Georgia. The Marble Hill location is scheduled to open this summer.

“We are entering a period of growth for Lowes Foods as we move into Georgia and continue to expand within our footprint in North and South Carolina,” Tim Lowe, head of retail, Alex Lee and president, Lowes Foods said. “The Marble Hill store in Georgia is a former IGA and is now under construction. It will likely be among the first of the new group of stores and will open this summer.

“Our growth in the Charlotte market is particularly exciting to us,” Lowe added. “We currently have three stores in the Charlotte market in Mooresville, Huntersville and Harrisburg. With the four new stores, the number of Lowes Foods will become seven in the Charlotte market. We look forward to serving store guests at all our new locations and showcasing Lowes Foods’ passion for the local community.”

A wholly owned subsidiary of Hickory, N.C.-based Alex Lee Inc., Lowes Foods LLC employs approximately 9,000 people and operates more than 80 full-service supermarkets in the Carolinas. The company is No. 65 on The PG 100, Progressive Grocer’s 2023 list of the top food and consumables retailers in North America. PG also named Lowes a Top Regional.