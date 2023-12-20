Lowes Foods 1st Healthy Family Project Retail Partner to Integrate Products Throughout Store

Food brand partners in the Lowes Foods Season of Sharing campaign could be found throughout the store.

For the holidays this year, Lowes Foods and Healthy Family Project teamed with 21 health-conscious brands for the first-ever Season of Sharing campaign, providing 525,000 meals to area Feeding America food banks.

The campaign, which focuses on giving back while providing shoppers with healthy recipe inspiration, featured signs in all Lowes Foods stores near the partner food brands. The signs included QR codes leading shoppers to a free bilingual eCookbook with holiday-themed recipes, and nutrition tips highlighting campaign partners. The products also appeared in Season of Sharing weekly ads for the duration of the campaign.

“It is important to us at Lowes Foods to look for ways to make the largest possible impact in our community,” said Patrick Eisinger, Lowes Foods’ produce category manager. “For this campaign, that meant expanding outside of produce to include health-conscious brands throughout the store. We are extremely excited to provide 525,000 meals to local Feeding America food banks.”

In a bid to create buzz internally at Lowes Foods, store associates were encouraged to enter photos of their store’s signage for a chance to win $100, plus $100 for the charity of their choice. During the campaign, 136 photos were submitted through the submission portal, with one winner from each participating store department – dairy, meat, produce and center store – to be chosen

Food brand partners in the Lowes Foods Season of Sharing campaign were Bolthouse Farms, Chobani, Chosen, Crispy Green, Fresh Express, Garden Fresh Gourmet, Fresh Gourmet, Health-Ade, Honest Kids, Hormel Natural Choice, Litehouse, Little Potato Co., Nasoya, New York Apple Association Inc., Natural Delights, Shuman Farms, Southmill Champs, Teddie All-Natural Peanut Butter, Uncle Matt’s Organic, Wholly Guacamole and POM Wonderful.

Along with in-store awareness, the campaign sponsors starred in a Giving Tuesday Healthy Family Project-hosted Instagram Live, during which viewers could identify their personal favorite charities for multiple $100 donations. Partner brands were also highlighted on Healthy Family Project social media platforms throughout the campaign.

“We were thrilled to venture into this new initiative of cross-merchandising with departments beyond produce,” said Trish James, VP of Reidsville, Ga.-based Healthy Family Project. “While our foundation lies in produce, it’s crucial to acknowledge other wholesome items throughout the store that complete well-balanced and nutritious meals for families."

A wholly owned subsidiary of Hickory, N.C.-based Alex Lee Inc., Lowes Foods LLC employs approximately 9,000 people and operates more than 80 full-service supermarkets in the Carolinas. The company is No. 65 on The PG 100, Progressive Grocer’s 2023 list of the top food and consumables retailers in North America. PG also named Lowes a Top Regional for 2023.