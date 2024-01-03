Seafood City Supermarket Opens 1st Texas Location

California-based Seafood City Supermarket has opened its first location in Texas. The fast-growing Filipino supermarket chain debuted its new 50,000-square-store on Dec. 14 at 15235 Southwest Freeway in Sugar Land. The new store provides a convenient option to Houston-area residents who previously had to travel to several mom-and-pop retailers to find all of the Filipino groceries on their shopping lists.

Seafood City Supermarket offers quality and authentic Filipino specialties at affordable prices. The retailer opened its first location in National City, Calif., in 1989. With the success of its first store, the Pomona, Calif.-based grocer quickly opened more locations all over California. Seafood City Supermarket soon expanded outside of the Golden State, with new stores in Hawaii, Illinois, Nevada and Washington state.

In 2017, Seafood City Supermarket celebrated its first Canadian store, in Mississauga, Ontario (Toronto area). Today it has Canadian locations in Winnipeg, Calgary, Edmonton and Scarborough.

With more than 35 locations, the grocer has established itself as the premier Filipino supermarket chain in North America.

Seafood City Supermarket stores are known for their array of fish and extensive seafood selection. They also offer hard-to-find fruits and vegetables, meat products, a bakery, home and kitchen products, and a health and beauty section.

However, the Filipino retailer points out that it's not just a supermarket. Rather, it has evolved to become a grocerant – blending grocery and restaurant concepts and providing customers with high-quality ready-to-eat food and -heat meals. Its stores feature such fast-food restaurants as Grill City, Noodle Street and Crispy Town. This rapidly growing side of the business has made Seafood City a fast-food destination for authentic traditional Filipino dishes merged with international cuisine.

In addition to its Sugar Land location, Seafood City Supermarket also recently opened a new store in Anaheim, Calif.