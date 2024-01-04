BJ’s Readies New Club in Florida

The new BJ's club in North Jacksonville, Fla., will include an expansive produce department, including locally grown offerings.

BJ's Wholesale Club is set to unveil a new location in North Jacksonville, Fla. The club at 12884 City Center Boulevard will welcome shoppers on Jan. 12.

The latest BJ’s features an assortment of fresh foods, produce, full-service deli offerings, bakery goods, everyday grocery staples and household essentials. Customers can also browse home décor pieces, toys, tech products and pet supplies and, as with other BJ’s sites, fuel up their vehicles at an adjacent gas station. Curbside pickup, in-club pickup, same-day delivery and standard delivery are available to club customers.

To welcome new members, BJ’s is offering limited-time founding member offers through Jan. 11. Prospective members can sign up for The Club Card Membership at $25 for a one-year membership or The Club+ Card Membership at $70 for one-year membership, with varying perks.

“We’re excited to start the new year by providing unbeatable value and convenience to North Jacksonville,” said Tom Condon, club manager at the North Jacksonville outpost. “Our mission is to serve the families who depend on us by delivering up to 25% off grocery store prices every day.”

As it joins the business community in North Jacksonville, BJ’s is also supporting the broader community by teaming up with a local food bank, Feeding Northeast Florida. The club operator will donate unsold produce, meat, dairy and other items to the food bank every week.

This is the 37th BJ’s location in Florida. The company has been on an expansion roll, opening stores in Ohio and Tennessee in December and entering the Alabama market for the first time in November.

Marlborough, Mass.-based BJ’s currently operates 239 clubs and 172 BJ’s Gas locations in 20 states. The company is No. 27 on The PG 100, Progressive Grocer’s 2023 list of the top food and consumables retailers in North America.