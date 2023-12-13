Sam’s Club Bringing Innovation to Renovated Texas Location

Sam's Club is renovating one of its stores in Texas to include its latest technology and services.

As Sam’s Club renovates its store in Grapevine, Texas, following significant storm damage in December 2022, the retailer is keeping an eye toward innovative services, member convenience and a renewed commitment to the local community. The location, about 30 minutes outside of Dallas, is expected to reopen its doors in late 2024.

According to Sam’s Club, its Grapevine store will showcase the company’s leading technology, improved services and an extensive selection of high-quality products at low prices.

"We are thrilled to announce the reopening and revitalization of our Grapevine location and are excited for the opportunity to directly serve the Grapevine community again,” said Lance de la Rosa, EVP and COO at Sam's Club. “We’re looking forward to providing an enhanced shopping experience and delivering on our promise of helping our members share more, serve more and live more through value, convenience and quality."

Along with the reopening announcement, Sam’s Club says it will provide $30,000 through a grant and in-kind charitable donations to support the Grapevine Relief and Community Exchange (GRACE).

"We are delighted to welcome back Sam's Club to our community,” said William D. Tate, mayor of the city of Grapevine. “Sam’s Club has been a valued establishment for nearly 20 years in Grapevine, and the reopening will not only bring convenience to our residents but also contribute to the economic prosperity of Grapevine. We appreciate Sam's Club's commitment to investing in our city and supporting local businesses."

