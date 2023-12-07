Tops Unveils Renovated New York Store

Tops has served the village of East Aurora, N.Y., the site of its latest store renovation, and its surrounding townships for more than 20 years.

Tops Markets LLC’s latest store renovation, boasting almost $2 million dollars in enhancements, marks its 40th location updated with a new look and a renewed focus on fresh departments over the past several years. The grocer will hold a ribbon-cutting ceremony on Tuesday, Dec. 12 at 9:00 a.m. at 65 Grey Street in East Aurora, N.Y.

Refreshed from top to bottom with improved services an expanded product assortment and a larger fresh perimeter, this store features a new exterior paint job with new awnings, a landscaping overhaul, energy-efficient equipment and LED lighting both inside and out, solar-powered efficiencies, an in-store Starbucks Café, a greater number of state-of-the-art self-checkouts, remodeled restrooms, and updated interior décor.

“This considerable investment will offer customers an excellent shopping experience starting with our friendly and knowledgeable associates, expanded amenities, and large selection of high-quality local, national and own brands,” said Tops President Ron Ferri. “We’re excited to officially reopen this location, signifying our continued commitment to the community.”

Tops has served the village of East Aurora and its surrounding townships for more than 20 years. During the ribbon-cutting ceremony, the grocer will show its support for local first responders, area schools, food pantries and veterans through donations to a number of organizations.

Meanwhile, shoppers attending the grand-reopening celebration have the chance to win a $1,000 Tops Gift Card, a family trip to see a Buffalo Sabres hockey game, or a Tops Loves Local Visit East Aurora Prize Pack, complete with gift cards to local businesses.

“At Tops, we constantly evaluate the best ways to serve our customers and reinvest into our communities,” noted Tops District Manager Mark Dudziak. “These latest enhancements will help make life a little easier for shoppers by focusing on a strong combination of convenience, selection, quality and low prices.”

Other store features include an expanded produce area complete offering seasonal items, including fresh-cut veggies, fruit and trays; a bigger deli and cheese shop with a full line of Boar’s Head premium deli meats and cheeses along with other local favorites and grab-and-go options like Tops’ well-known Breakfast Pizza; a bakery stocked with gluten-free items from Vin-Chet’s, a local western New York bakery; full-service meat and seafood departments with expert on-premise butchers and a greater number of antibiotic-free meats, plant-based options and sustainable seafood selections; and a larger selection of certified organic and gluten-free products that are fully integrated in aisle.

Tops partners with more than 500 local produce and dairy farmers, including several in Erie County, and carries product grown by New York state farmers who adhere to the New York State Grown and Certified program’s requirements, which include verification of safe food-handling practices and participation in environmental sustainability programs.

The store will also provide Tops Grocery Pickup, Delivery and Catering services and the Flashfood app-based marketplace, which connects consumers with heavily discounted food nearing its best-by date.

Williamsville, N.Y.-based Tops Markets LLC has approximately 150 supermarkets, including five franchise stores, and employs more than 14,000 associates in New York, northern Pennsylvania and Vermont. The banner’s parent company, Northeast Grocery Inc., is No. 45 on The PG 100, Progressive Grocer’s 2023 list of the top food and consumables retailers in North America.