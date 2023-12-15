BJ’s Moves to Modernize Inventory Operations

As it continues to grow its presence across the United States, BJ’s Wholesale Club is upgrading its legacy inventory system with the help of omnichannel fulfillment provider Nextuple. The new solution will replace BJ’s current software-as-a-service solutions and help modernize its inventory operations.

The club wholesaler will be using Nextuple’s OMS Studio, which includes three ordered sets of microservices, which the company refers to as Tuples, that can work independently or together to create solutions for flexible fulfillment. The studio technology can be delivered in a variety of deployment models, and helps retailers create flexible store-based fulfillment, digital order queuing, picking, staging operations, packing/shipping and dispensing, among other uses.

"As retailers look for new ways to modernize their tech stacks to stay lean and competitive, we are seeing great demand for new approaches to classic retail challenges," said Darpan Seth, CEO of Nextuple. "BJ's joins our growing community of national retail and grocery chains, totaling over $100B in revenue and more than 30,000 locations throughout North America, in leveraging microservices to quickly stand up new capabilities that improve operations, delight customers, and lower costs."

Meanwhile, BJ’s has been steadily growing its footprint over the past several months. The company held two store openings on Dec. 15, including a location in Lewis Center, Ohio, near Columbus, and another in the Nashville suburb of Mt Juliet, Tenn. Last month, BJ’s unveiled its first location in Alabama, which marked its entry into its 20th state of operation.

As it widens its footprint, BJ’s is in growth mode in other ways. In November, the company reported a strong third-quarter performance, with gains in e-commerce sales, membership and membership fee income. Gross profit rose to $902.5 million during that period.

Marlborough, Mass.-based BJ’s currently operates 239 clubs and 172 BJ’s Gas locations in 20 states. The company is No. 27 on The PG 100, Progressive Grocer’s 2023 list of the top food and consumables retailers in North America.